It's the old guard against the upstarts as the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) look to finish what was by their standards a disappointing season against the Big 12 Champion Kansas State Wildcats (10-3). Head coach Chris Klieman's fourth season in Manhattan ended with an upset victory over TCU, a playoff team, while the Tide stumbled down the stretch.

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

When: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Alabama -6.5, O/U 56

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for us to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Alabama 31, Kansas State 17

Kansas State was a fun team to watch this season, and I appreciate the toughness and sound football that Klieman has brought to Manhattan. The problem is his team is going to be woefully undermanned against the Tide. Yes, Deuce Vaughn is a special back and the Wildcats will play hard, play smart and it wouldn't shock me if they hung with Alabama for awhile. The reality is Kansas State is the better coached team, at least at the coordinator level on both sides of the ball.

There's just one issue, any chance that Alabama was going to overlook the Wildcats died when star quarterback Bryce Young and elite edge Will Anderson announced they were going to play for the Tide in this game. There's no way those two stars allow their teammates to not come into this game mentally ready to play.

I see Young ending his career on a very high note, the Tide defense will be able to slow down Vaughn enough to force Will Howard to beat them, and that's just not something I think he can do.

Prediction: Kansas State 21, Alabama 17

This is a very interesting matchup. It is a case of two teams feeling two completely different ways about being in the Sugar Bowl. Kansas State is ecstatic to be in New Orleans in a NY6 game while Alabama was doing everything in their power to get a Playoff berth, even debasing themselves on national tv by begging. They don't want to be there, at all. This is college football. Things like motivation and "want to" are massive in the college game and I am just not sold that the Tide will have it. For no other reason than that, I am taking KState.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Alabama 28, Kansas State 20

Kansas State will be ready to play. They are a tough gritty team who will be admirably prepared to upset an uninspiring Alabama team.

For whatever reason, Alabama seems to be taking this one seriously. Both quarterback Bryce Young and edge Will Anderson are set to play in this football game. The talent ultimately wins out in a close one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 34, Kansas State 23

Nick Saban somehow got his best players who happen to be the top 2 rated prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to play in a bowl game without championship implications. That’s enough for me.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Alabama 31, Kansas State 24

Nick Saban criticized TCU’s CFP resume by mentioning the Horned Frogs barely beat K-State in the regular season. Alabama’s just more tested than the Wildcats, whose losses are to TCU and Texas.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Kansas State 27, Alabama 24

Based on prestige, recruiting rankings, national footprint - you name the popularity metric - this shouldn't even be a contest. However, none of that matters between the lines, and that's why a motivated Kansas State team shocks Alabama in New Orleans. Crimson Tide stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson deserve kudos for bucking the trend of opting out of bowl games and suiting up for this one, but they won't be joined by 11 of their teammates who have already entered the transfer portal.

On the other sideline, Kansas State isn't flashy, but they are physical, bringing the Big 12's top-ranked scoring defense into the matchup. You can bet the Wildcats want to be here (every player on the roster is available), and can anyone really say the same thing for the Tide when Nick Saban spent the last two weeks of the season campaigning for his team to make the CFP? Kansas State starts fast against a disinterested Alabama team and survives some late heroics from Young and Anderson to finish 11-3.

