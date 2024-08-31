Texas A&M Yell Leaders Give it to Notre Dame Ahead of Saturday Showdown
I love traditions in college football.
It adds to the passion and to me is what makes the sport the closest thing to European soccer as you get in the United States.
Bands spelling our team names, players smacking team specific signs when they run out, random chants that only make sense to specific student sections, marshmallow fights on senior day, and kegs and eggs.
They're all traditions that make college football great.
Texas A&M has one that is its own thing and those in College Station certainly think highly of it.
The Texas A&M yell leaders have been held Midnight Yell late night before each home game since 1931. It's sort of like how Notre Dame has the midnight drummers circle, but this is much bigger and takes place in Kyle Field.
Anyway, the fans practice the chants, a guest speaker or two come out and the fans go crazy. It's like a pep rally without the football team in attendance.
Part of that tradition is the yell leaders harmlessly burning whoever the opposition that week is. This week that is obviously Notre Dame. Check out below what the Yell Leaders at Texas A&M had for the Fighting Irish and their fans late Friday night:
It's harmless fun with long-winded stories highlighted with underwhelming punchlines. Think of a series of dad jokes but all of them taking about four minutes to tell - and get painfully worse as they go on.
Check it out below with the jokes/stories coming at the 14:45, 25:30, 35:17 marks.
