Notre Dame's ACC Rival Seeks New Basketball Coach
It's incredible how quickly things can change in college sports and a Notre Dame rival is now officially looking for a new head basketball coach.
Kevin Keatty, who led North Carolina State to a 7-3 mark against Notre Dame over his eight seasons with the Wolfpack, has been relieved of his duties.
Last year at this time North Carolina State was starting an all-time memorable March run. The underdog Wolfpack upset their way to an ACC Tournament championship and unlikely NCAA Tournament berth as a result.
It then upset its way all the way to the Final Four, putting up one of the greatest Cinderella runs in the history of the big dance. Now it has officially moved on from head coach Kevin Keatts as the Wolfpack failed to qualify for the ACC Tournament this season.
North Carolina State athletic director Boo Coorigan made the announcement on Sunday.
“I want to thank Coach Keatts for his contributions to NC State and for always representing the university with class,” said Corrigan. “He will always have a treasured place in Wolfpack history for the accomplishments of his 2023-24 squad and I appreciate the passion he brought to this role. We wish him and his family the best in the future.”
Keatts made NC State a thorn in the side of Notre Dame during his eight years as head coach. The Wolfpack went 7-3 in 10 games played against the Fighting Irish, most recently getting the best of the Domers in Raleigh with a 66-65 win early in this ACC season.