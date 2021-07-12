Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Linebacker Jaylen Sneed

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment with Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylon Sneed pledging to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-2, 215-pound linebacker picked Notre Dame over Oregon and Tennessee. It's a significant pickup for the Fighting Irish program, who now have hands down the best group of linebacker commits in the 2022 class. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, of course, also coaches linebackers.

Sneed ranks as the nation's No. 46 overall recruit by Rivals and he ranks No. 70 on the 247Sports composite list. These rankings were prior to him attending and dominating multiple summer camps, including a recent Under Armour Future 50 event.

Notre Dame did not get involved with Sneed until after Freeman was hired, offering him on January 18th. Over the next couple of months the first-year Irish defensive coordinator worked hard to build a connection with Sneed, who unofficially visited campus back in March to go on a self-guided tour.

Oregon made life challenging for the Notre Dame staff, but in the end the Irish coaches did what they needed to do to land one of the nation's most athletic, versatile and disruptive defenders.

Sneed joins a class that already has talented and athletic linebackers Josh Burnham and Nolan Ziegler, plus standout middle linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. He is the 18th prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

Sneed had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Oregon, Texas, USC, Florida State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn, North Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa State, Virginia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Duke.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter