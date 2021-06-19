Notre Dame Lands Top Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Notre Dame picked up another huge defensive commitment, landing Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

Tuihalamaka is a consensus Top 150 recruit in the 2022 class that was offered by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman soon after he was hired. Following that offer the Irish made a hard charge with Tuihalamaka, and it worked out extremely well, obviously.

The 6-2, 230-pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 95 overall player in the country by ESPN and the No. 108 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite list. He's also the No. 1 inside linebacker by ESPN.

Tuihalamaka racked up 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups as a sophomore before playing a Covid-19 shortened spring season in 2021.

Tuihalamaka was previously committed to USC, but he de-committed days after receiving the offer from Freeman and Notre Dame. He also had offers from Florida, LSU, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Oregon State.

He is the 15th player to commit to Notre Dame, the eighth overall defensive player and the third linebacker in the 2022 class.

