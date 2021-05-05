Notre Dame Commit Steve Angeli Realizes 'Childhood Dream' With Under Armour All-American Game Invite

With camp season heating up across the country, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic and Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli has been testing his skills against some of the best passers in the country -- and acquitting himself very well.

Two weekends ago Angeli, who stands at 6-3 and 215 pounds, went toe-to-toe with some of the premier quarterbacks in his region at one of the Elite 11 camps, and the competition level was palpable to the future Irish signal caller.

“It was a great event with the best quarterbacks in the East coast and the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area, all the way up to Pennsylvania, Massachusetts -- pretty much the whole East coast gathered to that location,” Angeli told Irish Breakdown. “It was a great event to go compete at.”

Angeli did more than just compete, though. Over the offseason, the Notre Dame commit has been working hard on going through his film progression, a process that starts during film study and eventually reveals itself on the field. At the Elite 11 camp, Angeli tapped into that skill set and put together an impressive outing throughout the event's comprehensive testing drills.

“I felt like I had one of the stronger performances at the camp, if not the strongest,” Angeli said. “They had us go through a couple routes on air stations to get our timing down with some of the receivers. Then we went into some more specific drills like different type of clocking movements and sliding out of the pocket and making throws on the run or different type of movement throws.

"After that, there was a dropback station where it's a seven-step drop with the rush," continued Angeli. "After that, there was a footwork station where there was three sets of cones and you had to do movements through it and make a throw. They had us work on a safety read drill where it was either a Bang-8 over the top or we would check it down to the swing. Then after that, there was a reset footwork drill where there was four receivers, and you'd go through the progressions. When they flashed their hands up, you would reset and throw to that one. Then after that, there was another drill that they had us do. They had a video and would record how fast our hand breaks to the ball delivery to the receiver's hands. Finally, my group did the Pro Day script where it was nine throws graded from a score of zero to three.”

The Elite 11 is the premier evaluation event that pits rising senior quarterbacks against each other, and Angeli seized that opportunity. According to the future Fighting Irish player, Angeli did well throughout the competition and was able to showcase his arm strength in some less than ideal conditions.

Following that quality effort, Angeli received exciting news when he was invited to the 2022 Under Armour All-American game after shining at the UA Baltimore camp the very next weekend. Angeli joins Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Ty Chan as another future Golden Domer committed to play in the prestigious post-season matchup.

“It was just a ball of emotions,” Angeli said. “It was super exciting and fulfilling. Growing up watching that game on television ever since I was a younger kid with my brothers. Now I'm finally going to be one of those guys on television, and hopefully there will be guys that were me at one time looking up to them and being able to accomplish a childhood dream of getting the Under Armour All-American invite and committing to the game. It's just a childhood dream of mine come true.”

Right now, quite a few Notre Dame targets are also slated to compete in the UA All-American game, such as defensive end Cyrus Moss, linebackers Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed, running back Gavin Sawchuk, wide receivers CJ Williams and Tobias Merriweather and offensive lineman Jake Taylor.

Each year, the UA All-American game serves as a perfect opportunity for recruits to get in the ear of other prospects that they'd like to play with at the next level, and Angeli is looking forward to the event for that very reason.

