2024 Backfield Recruiting Overview: Notre Dame Is Off To A Great Start At Quarterback, Running Back

The future of the Notre Dame backfield is in very good shape based on recent recruiting success. The program pulled in dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love in the 2023 class and landed quarterback Kenny Minchey. Both have an opportunity to be impact players for the Irish down the road.

In order to get the offensive roster to a truly championship level, Notre Dame needs to land big time players in the backfield (quarterback, running back) year after year. Fortunately, Notre Dame has carried that momentum into the 2024 class.

This kicks off our look at where Notre Dame is at each position as the 2024 class recruiting gets hot and heavy.

NEEDS IN 2024

From a pure needs standpoint, Notre Dame is in position where it just needs one quarterback per class. The key in 2024 wasn't about numbers as much as it was about impact talent. Notre Dame's roster is in a good place at quarterback, but a big-time signal caller in 2024 puts it in a potentially elite position in 2024.

That was the need, an elite quarterback.

Barring unexpected substantial losses from the current roster, there is a need for only one quarterback in the class.

At running back the staff only "needs" one back at the moment, but a case could be made for a second back. This could become a need if there are departures from the current roster either before or after the 2023 season.

COMMITS IN THE CLASS

Notre Dame met its need for an impact player in the 2024 class, kicking off the offensive class with elite quarterback CJ Carr. The 6-3, 190-pound quarterback is one of the more gifted passers in the 2024 recruiting class. The Michigan native is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr and brings quite the football pedigree.

Carr is an elite talent and was immediately the quarterback that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees targeted in the class. Rees thought so highly of Carr that he went after him knowing it might hinder their chances of landing Dante Moore in the 2023 class. That's how much Rees and the Irish staff thought of Carr, who they view as a franchise type quarterback.

Notre Dame also made Hannibal (Mo.) High School running back Aneyas Williams the priority at that position very early on. Williams visited Notre Dame this summer and participated in the Irish Invasion. He was a standout at the event, and that is when the staff started to make him a priority. Landing Williams over programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC and Tennessee was big for the Irish. Williams has already set the state of Missouri touchdown record despite having yet to get to his senior season.

TOP TARGETS

Notre Dame is going about its business like it wants a second back in the class. Who that back will be remains to be seen, but the staff has been out

There isn’t one particular player that there seems to be substantial momentum with. Instead, the program appears to be letting the process play out and see if a fit makes sense to add a second running back. It’s uncertain whether that will materialize.

There are a couple of interesting Florida natives on the board in Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna runner Davion Gause and Tampa Bay (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout Anthony Carrie. Each running back brings a unique skill set to the table who could potentially provide an interesting blend with Williams.

Gause is a smooth downhill runner who brings a no nonsense approach to the game. He also has subtle movements in the hole that are somewhat similar to current Irish star Logan Diggs. The more dynamic of the two, Carrie has some notable explosiveness as a runner. He makes a lot of plays in space, showing a nice combination of shake and juice to create chunk plays.

The newest addition to the board is Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel star Derrion Dupree, who brings an incredible blend of vision and contact balance to the table. Dupree is also a comfortable receiver out of the backfield, projecting as an all around weapon.

Similar to Gause, Decatur (Texas) HS runner Nathaniel Palmer is another one cut runner who is a tough player to corral once he breaks the first level of the defense. If you want a lot of juking, then Palmer isn’t for you. He feeds off of contact.

If the Irish are looking for speed and game breaking ability, Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial standout Corey Smith is someone that brings that type of upside. Smith is a running back who has been on the board for Notre Dame for some time now. There was a lot of interest in Smith but his interest in Notre Dame seems to have waned.

This is where the board currently sits. Only time will tell if Notre Dame makes a move with one of these talented runners.

MUST GET

The “must gets” in Notre Dame’s class in the backfield have already made their pledges. If the staff ends this cycle with Carr and Williams, you feel good about where the future of the positions are.

There is a chance that Notre Dame eventually adds a second running back to the class. That is, however, more of a want than a need. The future of both spot is in very good hands.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter