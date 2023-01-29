Notre Dame 2024 Commits Board

Notre Dame is looking to put together another outstanding recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Below is the Irish Breakdown analysis of each player. As Notre Dame lands more prospects we'll add them to this board, so make sure you stay locked in to this page.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS (7)

QB CJ Carr - 6-3, 190 - Saline (Mich.) High School

RB Aneyas Williams - 5-10, 195 - Hannibal (Mo.) High School

WR Cam Williams - 6-2, 190 - Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

TE Jack Larsen - 6-3, 215 - Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic

OL Peter Jones - 6-5, 290 - Malvern (Pa.) Prep

DT Owen Wafle - 6-3, 270 - Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School

CB Karson Hobbs - 6-1, 180 - Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller

COMMIT BREAKDOWNS

CJ CARR, QUARTERBACK

Hometown/High School: Saline, Mich/Saline

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190

IB Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Analysis: Michigan native CJ Carr isn't just one of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 class, he's one of the best overall players. A combination of outstanding talent and exceptional football intelligence, Carr has the makings of a future star. Carr has everything you want in a modern quarterback. He is smart, accurate, possesses a quick and compact delivery, is mobile and plays with a lot of guts. The 6-3, 190-pound quarterback has a strong arm now and it's only going to get better as he fills out and matures. Carr can rip a defense up from the pocket, but what truly puts him into the elite category is that he's a playmaker off script and throwing off platform as well.

ND Fit: Notre Dame wants a quarterback that can first and foremost be a great decision maker. Carr, like all young quarterbacks, will need to continue developing here but he shows a great football IQ. His decision making, timing and ball placement are perfect for the Notre Dame offense, and he's willing and able to push the ball down the field. Notre Dame doesn't "need" a quarterback that can make plays with his legs, but when that is there it makes the position even more dangerous, and Carr certainly has that ability.

Comp: Joe Burrow, LSU

ANEYAS WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK

Hometown/High School: Hannibal, Mo./Hannibal

Height/Weight: 5-10, 195

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Analysis: Williams is one of the best all-around backs in the 2024 class. A low-built runner, Williams makes plays as a runner, pass catcher and blocker. Williams is on the smaller side, but he is tough and willing to take, and give, punishment. Williams is a smooth athlete with outstanding balance, and he possesses top-level vision, patience and decisiveness as a runner. The Hannibal star shows the suddenness and anticipation skills to be an effective make-you-miss player in space. He isn't a burner, but Williams shows enough speed to rip off big plays, and that speed is aided by a very good initial burst out of his stance, and his ability to plant and explode vertically on outside/perimeter runs.

ND Fit: Notre Dame prefers backs that can do a little bit of everything, and that certainly fits what Williams brings to the game. He is an effective runner, which I addressed above, and his combination of vision, strength and quickness is ideally suited for Notre Dame's specific run scheme, which mixes double team, zone and mis-direction concepts. What puts Williams over the top as a great fit for Notre Dame is his ability to make plays in the pass game. He not only has good hands and skills in space, he's also shows top-notch downfield ball skills.

Comp: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

CAM WILLIAMS, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/High School: Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard South

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Analysis: Williams exploded onto the scene as a junior, going from a good, Top 100-150 caliber prospect to one of the best wideouts in the 2024 class. A big reason for the jump was Williams starting to fill out his frame and a big jump in explosiveness. Williams is an outstanding vertical player that gets off the line quickly and shows an impressive second gear to get over the top of the defense. He's a smooth athlete that showed much-improved route running skills, and his feel for the game is outstanding. Williams has a big catch radius and shows the contested catch skill to thrive at the next level. The problem is high school defenders are rarely close enough to him to allow him to make those plays.

ND Fit: Williams projects to either outside position in the Notre Dame offense. He has the combination of size, length, speed, route running skills and ball skills to thrive as a volume player, which suits the boundary spot. Williams can take the top off the defense and win one-on-one. I could also see Williams fitting in perfectly as a field wide receiver. Part of that is the aforementioned speed and ability to get deep, but he also shows the ability to make plays after the catch and ability to get open against zone looks.

Comp: Davante Adams, Fresno State

JACK LARSEN, TIGHT END

Hometown/High School: Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Analysis: Let's start with the reasons that Larsen doesn't rank higher. He's not very big and he's not an overly explosive athlete. He doesn't have the size that made players like Michael Mayer and Cole Kmet so effective, and he lacks the speed of a Tommy Tremble. What makes Larsen so good is the fact he has a great feel for the game and his ball skills are as good as any tight end in the country. Larsen is an efficient route runner and he's athletic enough to get open in the intermediate and short zones. What I love about his game is that even if Larsen is covered the quarterback can still chuck the ball up and give him a chance, because the odds of him outplaying defenders for the ball is quite high.

ND Fit: Notre Dame basically has two tight end positions. There is the traditional attached role and there is a position that moves around, plays in a wing, plays in the slot and moves around a lot before the snap. The latter is where Larsen fits into the Notre Dame offense. His route running and ball skills could make him a dangerous third-down weapon, and as he gets stronger his ability to thrive in the run game will take a job. His feel for the game, route running and hands give him a chance to out-play the ranking I have for him right now.

Comp: Nick O'Leary, Florida State

PETER JONES, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School: Malvern, Pa./Malvern Prep

Height/Weight: 6-5, 290

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Analysis: The first thing you notice about Jones is his size. He's listed at 6-5 and 290 pounds, but his frame is impressive. Jones isn't your typical lineman in that he doesn't get those pounds in his mid-section. The Malvern Prep star reminds me a lot of former Irish star Liam Eichenberg from a body type standpoint in that he has little fat, his weight comes from just being big everywhere. Broad shoulders, big chest, big arms, big core and thick legs. Jones is also a fundamentally sound player at tackle, which allows him to thrive in pass protection. He's a physical blocker that plays with an edge and shows the power to dominate in the run game.

ND Fit: Jones plays right tackle for Malvern Prep, and I could see him playing there at Notre Dame, but I graded him more as an interior player. Jones is a solid athlete, but thrives because he plays with a good base, has impressive power and he's efficient from a technique standpoint. As he adds even more size and strength, his skillset fits even better inside at guard, where could could not only be a dominant run blocker, but his pass protection skills would fit there even better as well. That is where my Tommy Kraemer comp comes from.

Comp: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

OWEN WAFLE, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Hometown/High School: Princeton, N.J./The Hun School

Height/Weight: 6-2, 270

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Analysis: There are a lot of reasons to downgrade Wafle, and I get it. He's not very tall, doesn't have your prototypical frame, doesn't really have any physical attributes that blow you away. But here's why Wafle graded out as high as he did for me. He is a dominant football player. Wafle is a powerful player that knows how to use his leverage to win at the point of attack. The Hun School star has much better length than you'd expect from a player with his overall build, and he explodes off the ball and quickly shoots gaps. He makes a ton of plays on the football and shows the tools and motor to be a disruptive player up the middle. He won't impress you with his size, but his talent continues to impress me.

ND Fit: The fit for Wafle is a bit interesting. Right now he is better suited to play three-technique due to his lack of girth. He shows the penetration/disruptive skills to be a playmaker up the middle, evidenced by his 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2022 despite his team playing just nine games. I could see a scenario in which Wafle also gets work over the center as a penetrating nose tackle in the way Notre Dame uses Howard Cross. The good part here is Wafle will have much better size and power than Cross brings to the position.

Comp: Derek Landri, Notre Dame

KARSON HOBBS, CORNERBACK

Hometown/High School: Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 350 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Analysis: The first thing you notice about Hobbs is he's a bigger cornerback, showing good height and impressive length. As a junior he was used to play a lot more man coverage, which allowed him to use that length much more to his advantage. Hobbs also showed impressive ball skills and a feel for playing routes during his junior season. He is a willing tackler that has a chance to be a force on the perimeter in the run game and screen game as he fills out and gets stronger. The knock of Hobbs, right now, is that he doesn't show top-level athleticism or explosiveness. He's smooth, but his transitions are a bit tight end he doesn't have the big-time speed to make up for it.

ND Fit: It's easy to see why the Notre Dame staff likes Hobbs. He's long, he's physical, he's smart and he has a lot of swagger. With his body type, there is a chance that as he matures and gets older, and gets into the Notre Dame strength program, his explosiveness and speed will take a jump forward. If that happens there's no doubt that Hobbs will tap into his potential and become a key player in the Irish secondary. Hobbs has the physicality to be a boundary corner, and he could even transition to safety down the road.

Comp: Devin Butler, Notre Dame

