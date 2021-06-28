Breaking Down The Commitment Of Keon Keeley To Notre Dame

Notre Dame kicked off its 2023 class in impressive fashion, landing Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep standout defensive end Keon Keeley. The Fighting Irish staff went into the state of Florida and landed Keeley over Florida, Florida State and Miami.

In our latest show we broke down what this commitment means for Notre Dame. We discussed how this commitment came to be, how well Keeley fits into Notre Dame on and off the field, how he fits into the Notre Dame defense and what's next for Notre Dame recruiting the defensive line.

Following the analysis of Keeley and his commitment we held a Q&A session where we address questions from Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers. Check it out!

Notre Dame Lands DE Keon Keeley

Class Impact: DE Keon Keeley To Notre Dame

