Chansi Stuckey Has A Very Clear Vision For The Notre Dame Wide Receivers

If you took a glance at new Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey’s coaching resume, one might feel it's short on proven production. Stuckey was a full-time coach just one season at Baylor under head coach Dave Aranda before Marcus Freeman hired him to come to Notre Dame. It may seem a little light, but Stuckey doesn’t take the purpose of his coaching career or this opportunity lightly.

“When I feel I hear God speak, I just go,” Stuckey told Irish Breakdown. "When I started this journey, Dabo (Swinney) didn’t believe I would take the position he had, but I knew this is what I’m supposed to be doing. Now, I’m here and I’m excited about the group of people I get to work with daily.”

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was more than willing to look past the lack of an on paper resume when he recommended Stuckey to Freeman for the position.

“I’m a young coach, I was hired as a young coach, and Coach Freeman is a young coach. We were all given opportunities when some people didn’t think we were ready," Rees explained. "(Stuckey)’s been in football for an extremely long time and when you meet the person of who he is, you know he’s going to be able to relate to recruits and have credibility while guiding the guys on our roster.”

Stuckey is an extremely charismatic and engaging individual with an ability to convey a message to his audience. The 38-year old position coach also has a very clear vision for what he wants in the wide receiver room at Notre Dame.

“When I look my room over-arching, I want it to look like a basketball team," Stuckey explained. "I want a great, super smart savvy point guard. I want a two guard, I want a three guard, I want a four (and a five) .... Having guys that are multi-dimensional and can play all over the field.

"(My point guard) he's kind of my slot guy, but can play outside too," Stuckey continued. "My two guard, he's a dude, he can just do it all, inside, outside, special teams. Same thing with the three guard .... that's a dude. It has to be super competitive. The only way we're going to reach the vision I have for that wide receiver room is if its super, super competitive, but in a great way."

Stuckey was also clear about the standard that he’s already set with the current group of pass-catchers and it begins with them knowing that they are “The Standard.”

“We have two things ... One, the standard is the standard, and the hardest thing about the standard is that you are the standard. Then we have the white tablecloth mentality. When you go to Raising Canes, it's very loose, what you have on, you're just chilling. But when you go to Ruth's Chris, white tablecloth, you're buttoned up, you behave different, you're more locked in. That's how you have to go to about work."

THE IDEAL RECEIVER ROOM

Now that we know the Stuckey vision, let’s see how the current roster fits into it.

Point Guard: Avery Davis

Davis is the recognized leader of the wide receiver room over the past two seasons. He came to Notre Dame as a quarterback which further highlights his leadership. He’s a crisp route runner with a tireless work ethic geared towards getting better at every aspect of the game. We all remember how he twisted a Clemson safety like a pretzel while running a beautiful post route and reception that led to the tying touchdown in regulation during Notre Dame’s 47-40 victory in double overtime. His toughness is on display in the slot as he consistently navigates linebackers and defensive backs over the middle of the field. Lastly, he’s dependable in the biggest moments of a game like a point guard should be. A true extension of the coach on the field.

Two Guard: Lorenzo Styles, Braden Lenzy

Styles has shown the ability to make big plays from every area of the field in multiple ways. His speed was evident against USC and North Carolina where he took quick screens and turned them into big gains. Then, he showed his ability to run with the ball with a 52-yard run on a reverse against Virginia. When Avery Davis was injured late in the season, the staff trusted Styles to transition to the slot and that spoke volumes about his ability to process information, route running and toughness.

Let’s go to the Fiesta Bowl, where he comes in motion and runs a wheel route along the right sideline. Jack Coan throws a good ball that some might say was a little late, but Styles goes and attacks the ball in the air and completes the reception. Later in the fourth quarter of that game, he runs a post route from the slot and Jack Coan slightly overthrows him on the play. However, it’s evident that big plays are always possible with him on the field.

Three Guard: Tobias Merriweather, Jayden Thomas

Thomas was expected to see the field more during the 2021 season, but unfortunately those expectations were not met due to some nagging injuries. We sure heard his name a lot during Fiesta Bowl workouts. Reports were that the 6-1 1/2, 215-pound freshman consistently made plays during practices centered around increased competition.

He supposedly seized the opportunity to prove to his teammates that he was ready to step on the field and be a difference maker. One glimpse at Tobias Merriweather’s film and the 6-4, 185-pound incoming freshman makes you feel like the football belongs to him. His speed is disguised in a smooth stride that separates him from defenders and even if they get close, his vertical takes over with a sure handed finish at the peak.

The Four and The Five: Deion Colzie/Joe Wilkins Jr.

Colzie showed flashes last season as the 6-4 rising sophomore got increased minutes during the second half of the season. His size and frame enabled him to be very effective blocking on the perimeter and when running comeback routes. The next evolution of his game will more than likely be over the middle of the field via slants, digs and crossing routes. Colzie should be a major factor on third downs and in the red zone with his skill set. Now, we must see if a super competitive wide receiver room pushes him to tap into his full potential.

Wilkins moved to wide receiver out of necessity and quickly proved he deserved to be on the field earning the trust of the staff with his competitiveness, route running and run blocking. The effort he put forth as a youngster showed that would be a future leader in the program. Wilkins showed he was ready to make plays in the red zone in the first game at Florida State, wrestling a 24-yard pass away from a defender for a touchdown. Despite his season ending injury against Cincinnati, Wilkins still fits the bill as tough, smart and competitive receiver that will do the dirty work necessary to get the job done.

