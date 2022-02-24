Elite Lineman Charles Jagusah Is Ready To Start Focusing On Recruiting

Notre Dame will be a top contender for elite 2023 blocker Charles Jagusah, who is now focusing on recruiting after a state wrestling championship

Known by those close to him as a gentle giant, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman offensive lineman Charles Jagusah couldn’t help himself from an emphatic display of emotions after experiencing the rush of becoming a champion.

The 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle had just pinned his opponent in the third period of the Heavyweight championship match of the IHSA State Finals on February 19th, putting the final touches on an undefeated season (41-0). The accomplishment was expected by some, as Jagusah was seen as a favorite to win the heavyweight title for most of the season, but the emotions are the result of a roller coaster journey including a winless season on the gridiron culminating with a high character young man reaping the rewards of loyalty to his community.

Jagusah is ready to turn the work he's put on the mat into even more success on the football field.

“Wrestling really helps me with a lot of body control," Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. "Some of the biggest things for offensive linemen are footwork and balance, and wrestling has helped me develop that a lot.”

Alleman Catholic High School has a legacy of great football and championships in the state of Illinois. Todd Depoorter left the school as its football head coach after 32 years in the spring of 2021, leaving the Rock Island community stunned, along with many of the players who struggled to understand the direction of the program.

Eventually, 12 of the top players made decisions to leave the program to secure what was best for them, but Jagusah resisted solicitations from big time programs from three different states to stay where he began.

“I’m not really sure why I chose to stay,” Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. “Honestly it just happened because I feel connected with the school and I’m not that much of a quitter.”

First glance at the film shows an extremely athletic but raw athlete with a high ceiling and positional versatility along the offensive line. On3 just announced that Jagusah was going to be named a five-star recruit when the new rankings are released on Monday, and he's also ranked as a Top 100 prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.

With Harry Hiestand now back in charge of the offensive line at Notre Dame, the recruiting board will now become clear. The veteran line coach made Jagusah an immediate priority, getting out to Rock Island right after being hired. That came after Hiestand reached out to Jagusah by phone to express his interest in the talented blocker.

Hiestand is clearly impressed by Jagusah, and the feeling seems to be mutual.

“From what I’ve seen and heard from Hiestand, I like him a lot," Jagusah said. "I think he’s an honest and genuine guy. That’s someone I would love to play for.”

Jagusah will now begin the task of narrowing down his long list of offers and visiting some of the schools that have piqued his interest the most. Relationships and comfort will be primary factors when Jagusah looks at schools. With wrestling now over he is looking forward to having conversations with family and coaches to help him sift through everything and create a short list for visits during the spring.

You can expect Notre Dame to be at the top of his visit plans.

“Because of wrestling we don’t have any plans or dates set, but we’re planning on getting up there soon," Jagusah explained. "I’m really just looking for somewhere that have people that I enjoy being around. I want to go to a place where even if things aren’t going well, I’ll still enjoy just being a student there.’

At this moment, Notre Dame is in great position with Jagusah, and Arkansas and Iowa seem to be the main competition right now. The next step for the Irish will be getting him on campus and showing him just how well he fits into the program and the offensive line tradition.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter