Closing The Gap: Five Recruits On Offense Notre Dame Must Land In 2023

Breaking down the five players on the board that Notre Dame must land to put together a gap closing class in 2023

Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country with its 2023 group. Whether or not Notre Dame stays in that No. 1 spot remains to be seen, but ultimately it's not as important to me as Notre Dame landing a class that closes the gap on the programs that are currently winning championships.

I fully expect Notre Dame to close the gap with this class, which I predict will be no worse than a top four to five class. The question is just how much can the Irish close the gap, and can this be a class that not only closes the gap, but erases.

In our latest podcast we broke down the five players that are must-gets for Notre Dame if it is going to accomplish the latter, which is to all but erase the gap with the programs competing for and winning titles.

Of course, any discussion about a gap closing class for Notre Dame has to begin with Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore. The five-star passer has generational talent, and he's a great fit for Notre Dame as a football player and student.

During the show we focus on the impact Moore brings to the table and why landing him is so important for Notre Dame. It boils down to Notre Dame needing an elite quarterback if it is going to consistently play with and actually beat programs like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Notre Dame must have an elite offensive line if it's going to truly be an elite program that is winning titles. While the Irish are off to a strong start, landing more top of the line prospects is a must, which is why landing Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic star Charles Jagusah and Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside standout Monroe Freeling are vital to the Irish landing an elite, gap closing class.

We break down the fit for both Freeling and Jagusah, why landing them is so important, with a focus on the possible need for tackles in the 2023 class to potentially jump into the lineup very early in their careers. The reality is Freeling and Jagusah are two elite line prospects, and landing them gives the Irish an elite line haul to go with having an elite coach.

Landing Moore is important, but he'll need top wideouts to throw to. Rounding out the must-get prospects is a pair of pass catchers, Austin (Texas) Westlake Jaden Greathouse and Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlights athlete Rodney Gallagher.

We break down why landing these two players to go with Braylon James is so important. Not only are they very talented, the duo also are great complements to each other, and to James.

