Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Five

It was another weekend of exciting high school football matchups, including big victories, massive performances and key recruit matchups. Among the slate of games, several key Notre Dame recruits and targets were in action.

Let’s take a look at some of the key performances from this past week. It’s a star studded cast of performers that Notre Dame fans should be excited about.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 49, Skyline 6

The Saline Hornets (5-0) extended their winning streak on Friday, defeating Skyline 49-6 in dominant fashion. Junior quarterback CJ Carr has continued to be the main catalyst for an extremely talented team.

In this victory, the Notre Dame completed 17-22 passes for 239 yards and four touchdown passes despite not playing a full game due to the blowout.

Since an uneven game one, Carr has been sharp over the last four weeks. He has a chance to be a special signal caller for the Irish on the next level.

They will look to extend their winning streak on Friday when they travel to Pioneer (1-4).

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 35, Lake Travis 20

Westlake (4-0) pulled out a huge victory on Friday, defeating Lake Travis 35-20, who is traditionally a contender in the region. Greathouse had two touchdown receptions in the victory to push the team to 4-0 on the season. In total, he hauled in six receptions for 66 receiving yards in the win.

Route running, physicality and competitiveness are the names of the game for Greathouse, who consistently out leverages defensive backs for the football. He uses his big 6-2, 210-pound frame to win through contact.

For a player who may not be a burner, Greathouse also creates an underrated amount of separation as a route runner. He has a clear understanding of how to manipulate space and attack blind spots. It is a very under appreciated part of Greathouse’s game.

Westlake is journeying toward their push for four straight state championships. On Friday, they will travel to Del Valle (1-4), the former school of fellow Notre Dame wide receiver commit Braylon James.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 35, Huss 7

Quietly, Absher and his South Point squad continue to put together a dominant 2022 campaign thus far. They are fresh off of a 35-7 victory over Huss, which included 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Absher is a big part of that dominance in the run game. Through five games, all victories, the offense has rushed for 1,612 yards and has scored 24 touchdowns on the ground. They have also been incredibly efficient in that department, averaging 7.5 yards per carry as a team.

Crest (4-1) travels to South Point this week in a massive matchup for both squads. South Point was narrowly defeated last season by Crest 27-26.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial 46, Algonquin Regional 0

Through two games, Catholic Memorial has been a dominant football team. In their most recent contest, they defeated Algonquin Regional 46-0. In those two contests, they have outscored their opponents 93-7.

Traore is a big part of this team’s successes. After a somewhat quiet first game, he recorded two sacks on Friday night in the victory.

For Notre Dame fans, they should also keep tabs on Guerby Lambert who is a standout offensive tackle target in the 2024 class for the team. Both players are physically impressive on the hoof, bringing massive upside to their positions.

Catholic Memorial (2-0) will take on Bishop Hendrickson (3-1) this Friday. In last season’s matchup, Catholic Memorial dominated the contest to a massive 55-28 victory.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 24, Hobart 17

Bowen continues to be a dominant force on both sides of the football for Andrean. In this recent victory over Hobart, the Notre Dame linebacker commit rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on the offensive side of the football.

On defense, Bowen made a similar impact, recording 17 tackles and a sack during the game. The in-state star continues to be a dominant force on both sides of the football for the Fighting 59ers.

Andrean will travel to Munster on (3-4) on Friday. In last seasons matchup, Andrean came away with a huge victory 42-13.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 49, Little Elm 21

It continues to be another day at the office for the Guyer Wildcats (5-0) during their 49-21 victory over Little Elm. Led by senior safety Peyton Bowen, they are clearly on a mission after falling to Westlake 40-21 in last year’s state championship game.

Bowen is arguably the top talent in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class with upside that is almost incalculable. Peyton is joined by his brother Eli Bowen in the secondary, who is a top cornerback target in the 2024 class for the Irish.

Guyer will take on Boyd (0-5) at home this Friday. The odds are that this game shouldn’t be overly competitive. Boyd fell to Guyer 35-10 last season.

LOVE DOMINATES IN MASSIVE MATCHUP

In case you missed it, a couple of key Notre Dame 2023 targets were involved in a big showdown this past Friday during Christian Brothers academy 41-28 victory over DeSmet Jesuit.

On one side, DeSmet Jesuit featured senior cornerback Christian Gray, who is already committed to the staff. He is a featured weapon at cornerback, wide receiver and as a return man for DeSmet.

On the other side, running back target Jeremiyah Love was the main catalyst for Christian Brothers. He did most of his work on the ground, rushing for a game high 119 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries

On the season, he has only hauled in one reception for 17 yards. On this particular night, Love ended with three receptions for 96 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown on a wheel route.

Gray shined in the loss but as a team DeSmet was out-matched.

