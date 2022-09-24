Jeremiyah Love Powers CBA To A Victory Over DeSmet

In the Battle for St. Louis, Christian Brothers Academy came out on top, defeating DeSmet Jesuit 41-28 for a massive road victory. While the game had such high stakes for dominating the region, it was also a huge battle between two top Notre Dame 2023 recruits, cornerback commit Christian Gray (DeSmet) and running back target Jeremiyah Love (Christian Brothers).

In this particular matchup, Love and the Cadets came out on top in pretty dominant fashion. The final score does not tell the full story of the night’s action. At half time, Christian Brothers held a 28-7 lead, dominating the football game at that juncture.

DeSmet did show some life in the second half, winning the third quarter and out-scoring Christian Brothers 21-13 in the second half in general. It was a valiant effort but ultimately Love and his squad were just a tier ahead on the night.

The 6-1, 195-pound runner was a big play force in the victory. He did most of his work on the ground, rushing for a game high 119 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. In the run game, Love made his presence felt early, churning out some tough yardage near the end zone.

Love also had an explosive run during the game, taking a handoff 72 yards to the house early on in the third quarter. On that play, it was Christian Gray who had an outstanding effort to chase him down before Love scored but ultimately finished in the end zone.

The coaching staff did a tremendous job utilizing Love in the passing game in this one as well. On the season, he has only hauled in one reception for 17 yards. On this particular night, Love ended with three receptions for 96 yards, including a 72 yard touchdown on a wheel route.

The game plan was clearly for Christian Brothers to get Love involved in every area of the game, and they did so in a big way. What we saw on Friday night is what makes Love such an impressive football player.

He, of course, is a big play waiting to happen. That is evident by his multi 70 yard touchdowns during the contest. He does, however, have the body type and all around profile to make plays in all areas of the game. From short yardage to the passing game, Love is the complete package.

It is one of the many reasons why the Irish staff is so high on him. On the night, he set a season high with 215 total yards on 20 total touches.

Despite being on the wrong side of the final score, Gray once again showed why Notre Dame is so high on the talented cornerback. The 6-1, 175-pound defensive back is asked to do a lot for his team, including making plays at cornerback, wide receiver and kick returner. The latter is where Gray made one of his biggest plays of the night.

CBA also spent the entire night avoiding Gray in the pass game, which has been the case all season with DeSmet opponents.

As mentioned earlier in the day, this rivalry has grown into one of the best in the St. Louis area. Christian Brothers has had their successes in recent years, including this particular game last night. It is not unrealistic to think that the two teams could also see each other again down the road for a potential rematch.

One thing is certain, however, the future is bright for the Notre Dame program and this was evident in this particular matchup. The program looks to close on Love here over the next couple of weeks.

If they can, the St. Louis duo could bring some huge excitement to South Bend in the very near future.

