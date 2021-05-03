Notre Dame Fighting Irish home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Commitment Roundup: TE Eli Raridon To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from tight end Eli Raridon, and Irish Breakdown has all the analysis you need
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from talented West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon. Here is all of Irish Breakdown's analysis of the 6-6, 225-pound tight end, whose father also played for Notre Dame.

TE Eli Raridon Commits To Notre Dame - Discussing the commitment of Raridon to Notre Dame, his offers and rankings.

Class Impact: TE Eli Raridon To Notre Dame - Discussing how the commitment of Raridon impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and the tight end depth chart.

Prospect Profile: TE Eli Raridon - Break down of Raridon includes film analysis of the new Irish commit.

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Eli Raridon

You can watch the video of the podcast here:

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Eli Raridon
Recruiting

Commitment Roundup: TE Eli Raridon To Notre Dame

Eli Raridon
Recruiting

Breaking Down The Commitment Of Eli Raridon To Notre Dame

Jaylen Sneed
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Elite Linebacker Jaylen Sneed

Eli Raridon Class Impact
Recruiting

Class Impact: Tight End Eli Raridon Commits To Notre Dame

Eli Raridon Commit
Recruiting

Tight End Eli Raridon Commits To Notre Dame

Tyler Buchner
Football

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game: Offense

Cam Hart
Football

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game: Defense

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book
Football

Notre Dame 2021 Draft Class Was Among The Best In College Football

Chris Tyree
Football

Breaking Down The Irish: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Recap