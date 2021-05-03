Commitment Roundup: TE Eli Raridon To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from tight end Eli Raridon, and Irish Breakdown has all the analysis you need

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from talented West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon. Here is all of Irish Breakdown's analysis of the 6-6, 225-pound tight end, whose father also played for Notre Dame.

TE Eli Raridon Commits To Notre Dame - Discussing the commitment of Raridon to Notre Dame, his offers and rankings.

Class Impact: TE Eli Raridon To Notre Dame - Discussing how the commitment of Raridon impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and the tight end depth chart.

Prospect Profile: TE Eli Raridon - Break down of Raridon includes film analysis of the new Irish commit.

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Eli Raridon

You can watch the video of the podcast here:

