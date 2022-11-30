Notre Dame Is Home For 2024 Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

Imagine a recruit trekking to South Bend anticipating the same type of experience that won him over seven months ago. Imagine that recruit arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as part of the biggest game and recruiting weekend of the season and immediately bonding with the brotherhood of 2024 prep stars that have pledged their desire to play for the Fighting Irish.

Imagine this young man walking down the tunnel through the echoes and cheers of Notre Dame’s illustrious legacy and tradition to a field that granted a reminder of a real love, and an everlasting moment surpassing all of his imagination.

That's what happened with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, who is the first player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class.

Davis-Swain returned to South Bend for Notre Dame's Nov. 5 game against Clemson, a contest the Irish dominated, earning a 35-14 victory. The vibe that Davis-Swain got in April after the Blue-Gold Game, which resulted in him pledging to the Irish, came roading back. Of course, the relationship with Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington has also played a major role in his decision to commit, and decision to stick with the Irish.

"Coach Washington was one of the main reasons I chose Notre Dame," Davis-Swain said. "Our relationship has grown stronger since that day.”

His junior season came to a disappointing end on October 28th as West Bloomfield suffered a 38-13 playoff loss to Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. It’s no surprise that the loss was a tough pill to swallow for Davis-Swain, who was coming off a state championship the year before. However, Davis-Swain is more determined than ever to become more dominant and lead West Bloomfield back to the top.

"I’m looking to get better this off-season”, Davis-Swain details. “I’m going to work on getting stronger, faster and improve my burst off the ball.”

Davis-Swain is one of the nation's best defensive linemen. He ranks as the No. 29 overall player in the country according to Rivals. He's also ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan.

Davis-Swain is a dominant prep player with an impressive combination of short-area quickness, strong hands and a strong all-around skillset. He's also a technician for his age, and he's working to get better and better. His combination of talent, production and potential has programs like USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State and others making a push to flip him into their class.

The 6-4, 240-pound standout has taken multiple trips this season and since he committed to Notre Dame. It has certainly created some angst with Irish faithful, but it's just Davis-Swain enjoying the process. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling.

"My son has worked very hard to get to this point," said Brandon Davis, the father of the future Irish star. "All of the rumors and false stories that are being put out about a 16-year old are ridiculous. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and he’s going to enjoy every moment of this process. Fans can’t get caught up in the process and believe all that hype. Brandon committed to Notre Dame because that’s where he wants to go.”

The visit that mattered most was the aforementioned visit to Notre Dame. It was basically a trip home for Davis-Swain, who along with big time quarterback CJ Carr and standout wide receiver Cam Williams are the early leaders of the 2024 class.

Davis-Swain arrived on campus the day of the game. Walking around the campus and feeling the love from the fanbase was just the beginning as he eventually found his 2024 crew and the rest of the commits from the 2023 class. Being outside of the stadium was a fantastic experience as they posed for pictures together and joined forces to deliver a message to visiting recruits like 2024 four-star running back Aneyas Williams of Hannibal (Mo.) High School. The great vibes were then carried into the stadium for the main event of the evening.

"It was a great experience," Davis-Swain told Irish Breakdown. "I was looking forward to getting back to campus and catching up with the guys. The game was great, and we all rushed the field together.”

The experience on Saturday only strengthened the love and commitment that Davis-Swain and his family have for the Notre Dame program and coaching staff. That love is reciprocated from the Notre Dame side and establishes a trust and understanding. The Davis-Swain family loves football and they’re going to continue enjoying every part of the game on and off the field.

That is why Davis-Swain and his family insist that he remains rock solid in his commitment to Notre Dame.

