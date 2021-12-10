Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting For 2022 and 2023 Classes

Discussing the latest goings on with Notre Dame as it looks to close the 2022 class and build on its 2023 class

Notre Dame's coaching staff has been out on the road all week, which makes sense considering the early signing period for the 2022 class begins in less than a week.

In our latest podcast we break down the latest intel we've received about the Notre Dame recruiting efforts.

We spend a lot of time at the beginning talking about safety recruiting. During that part of the breakdown we talk about the loss of Xavier Nwankpa, why the Notre Dame staff hasn't pushed to get more safeties in the 2022 class in the fold, why the moves made on the current roster during the season impacted that and then we talk about the very, very talented 2023 safeties on the board, including current 2023 commit Adon Shuler.

We then talk about the 2022 class, including the latest intel we've gathered in regards to Notre Dame commits that have wavered (CJ Williams, Amorion Walker) and who have already decommitted (Devin Moore).

We also discuss the possibility that Notre Dame could pick up two more commitments over the next few days.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter