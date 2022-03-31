Latest Recruiting Updates On Dante Moore and Carnell Tate

Irish Breakdown has the latest updates on recent visits by Dante Moore and Carnell Tate

Notre Dame hosted two incredibly important visitors for the offense in March when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout wide receiver Carnell Tate and Detroit (Mich.) King star quarterback Dante Moore.

We've been working behind the scenes to get as much information as we can about how the visits for these two must-get five-star recruits went for Notre Dame. You can read the latest intel in the links below, which sends you to the Irish Breakdown premium forum. You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

To begin, check out the update from Shaun Davis about Carnell Tate's visit.

CARNELL TATE INTEL

Notre Dame did a tremendous job with Tate and his mother - Ashley Griggs - during the visit. There are some incredibly promising notes in there.

Now let's talk about the Dante Moore intel, which doesn't have quite as many specifics but does talk about a key takeaway from the visit and expresses where our confidence level is for Moore and Notre Dame.

DANTE MOORE INTEL

Notre Dame continues to put in great work on the recruiting trail with both players and the latest updates are certainly positives, but more work is obviously needed.

