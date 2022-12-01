Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 2 In The Sports Illustrated 2023 Class Rankings

Notre Dame has been red hot on the recruiting trail ever since Marcus Freeman was named the head coach, and with signing day less than three weeks away the Irish are still moving up the rankings. Sports Illustrated updated its class rankings and moved Notre Dame up to No. 2 in the class rankings.

Notre Dame was ranked as the No. 5 class when SI updated the rankings in November, but the Irish have landed some big-time commitments since then, mainly SI99 quarterback Kenny Minchey.

"One could make the case for the Irish being considered the nation's hottest team on the recruiting trail, with more additions on the way in early December. Marcus Freeman's squad hit big in November, though, answering the longstanding question surrounding quarterback recruiting with a successful flip of SI99 quarterback and longtime Pittsburgh commitment Kenny Minchey. The flip game was at play in getting former Wisconsin offensive tackle commitment Christopher Terek on the commitment list, too. Notre Dame now joins Alabama and Texas with an astounding eight SI99 members currently on the commitment list." - John Garcia Jr.

Of course landing Minchey, the No. 80 overall player on the SI99, played a huge role in Notre Dame's jump from Sports Illustrated.

Notre Dame is tied with Alabama and Texas for the most SI99 players in the rankings, with each landing eight apiece.

Notre Dame's eight players includes Minchey at No. 80, safety Peyton Bowen at No. 34, offensive tackle Charles Jagusah at No. 47, linebacker Drayk Bowen at No. 51, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry at No. 60, wide receiver Braylon James at No. 72, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse at No. 83 and Micah Bell at No. 89.

Notre Dame also ranks No. 2 overall on the Rivals rankings, No. 2 by ESPN and No. 3 by 247Sports.

