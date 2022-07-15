Notre Dame 2023 Class Back To No. 1 In The Rankings

Notre Dame is back to No. 1 in the 2023 class rankings after landing a commitment from standout wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. It continues a back and forth battle with Ohio State for the top spot.

Notre Dame now has the No. 1 ranked class according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, and the Irish class is on top in the On3 consensus rankings and the 247Sports composite ranking as well.

The Irish and Buckeyes have been going back and forth for over a month, which each commitment moving one program ahead of the other. As it stands right now, Notre Dame and Ohio State are way ahead in the rankings.

Notre Dame is 105 points ahead of Ohio State in the Rivals class rankings, and Ohio State is 400 points ahead of the third place team (Texas). Notre Dame is 11 points ahead of Ohio State in the 247Sports rankings, and the Buckeyes are almost 11 points ahead of the third place team (Clemson). In the 247Sports composite ranking, the Irish are four points ahead of Ohio State, who is over 21 points ahead of the No. 3. team (Clemson).

Notre Dame's top spot isn't just about numbers, it's about quality. The Irish have the highest per player average on the 247Sports rankings and are just behind Ohio State (4.06 to 4.0) in the Rivals rankings.

Notre Dame has 11 commits that are ranked as Top 100 recruits by at least one service and seven are ranked in the Top 100 by at least two services.

WR Braylon James - #46 (ESPN), #100 (247)

WR Jaden Greathouse - #69 (Rivals), #85 (ESPN)

OL Charles Jagusah - #7 (On3), #64 (247), #71 (ESPN)

OL Sullivan Absher - #98 (On3)

DE Keon Keeley - #3 (On3), #9 (247), #18 (Rivals), #23 (ESPN)

DE Brenan Vernon - #23 (Rivals)

DE Boubacar Traore - #83 (On3), #89 (247)

LB Drayk Bowen - #37 (Rivals), #75 (247), #84 (ESPN)

S Peyton Bowen - #37 (On3), #49 (ESPN), #74 (247), #93 (Rivals)

CB Christian Gray - #51 (Rivals)

CB Micah Bell - #55 (247)

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter