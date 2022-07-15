Notre Dame Commit Profile: WR Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame needed impact receivers in the 2023 class and it landed one when Jaden Greathouse committed to the Irish.

JADEN GREATHOUSE PROFILE

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High School: Westlake

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

2021 Stats: 66 catches, 1,274 yards, 19.3 YPC, 20 TD

2020 Stats: 69 catches, 1,145 yards, 16.6 YPC, 13 TD

2019 Stats: 47 catches, 715 yards, 15.2 YPC, 10 TD

Offers: Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi State, Baylor, West Virginia, Arizona State, Kansas

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 69 overall - No. 9 wide receiver

ESPN: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 4 wide receiver

On3: 4-star - No. 191 overall - No. 31 wide receiver

247Sports: 4-star - No. 224 overall - No. 25 wide receiver

Composite: 4-star - No. 113 overall - No. 17 wide receiver

FILM ANALYSIS

Greathouse has a very mature game. His football IQ is exceptional both as a route runner and with the ball in his hands, which makes him more effective after the catch than you'd expect from a guy who is 6-2 and 210 pounds and isn't a truly elite athlete. Greathouse knows how to get open in every way. That means he knows how to win at the line, to use body language to manipulate defenders and to use his stem to gain an advantage.

Greathouse also has a great feel for using his post-break movements to gain separation and to get open. He knows how to leverage his body to shield defenders away from the ball and he knows how to get free against the zone. All of these skills fit perfectly into the slot position in Notre Dame's pro-style offense, and they also project will to the field outside position.

The Westlake star is a very strong player for his age. He's a dominant blocker already, but as I mentioned he can use his body to clear the defender away from the ball. Greathouse shows impressive timing as a pass catcher and he shows top-notch body control when the ball is in the air. Each of these traits fit in perfectly into Notre Dame's boundary receiver spot.

That means Greathouse has parts of his game that fit into all three spots in the offense, which only adds to his value. Expect to see Notre Dame work to use Greathouse in each spot as it looks to get him into matchup advantages.

All of what I wrote above is what I've always felt about Greathouse. Where I have grown to appreciate his game even more, and why he is now a Top 100 player with a five-star upside grade on my board is his athleticism and athletic potential. Greathouse isn't the finished product athletically that I initially thought him to be, and his athleticism is better than my initial feel.

He isn't a burner, but Greathouse has enough speed to get down the field. He reminds me a bit of Javon McKinley in this regard, but Greathouse shows quicker feet and looser hips as a route runner and with the ball in his hands. This makes him a precise route runner, and his athleticism projects much better to the next level than I initially gave him credit for.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter