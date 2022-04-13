Talented 2024 Quarterback Set For Yet Another Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is hosting talented 2024 quarterback CJ Carr for yet another visit as he looks to take in a practice and continuing building a bond

Notre Dame will be welcoming a talented quarterback from the state of Michigan on Thursday. Saline (Mich.) High School star signal caller CJ Carr will be making the return trip to South Bend, checking in on a staff that he is very excited about.

Carr, a 2024 standout, has spoken glowingly about Notre Dame and offensive. coordinator Tommy Rees in the past. He has said that he is “very excited about the future of Notre Dame, they have recruited very well and are competing for championships.”

This is a trip that isn’t foreign for Carr. His name will be associated heavily with the University of Michigan, and for obvious reasons. However, interest is obviously there from the talented passer.

“I have been to Notre Dame twice now and I am really looking forward to watching practice and getting into the meetings with Coach Rees,” said Carr. “I have built a very strong relationship with Coach Rees and I am just excited to get back down and talk some ball.”

There are multiple layers to the visit on Thursday. Taking in a practice will be huge but Carr intends to get some quality time with the coaches to hear their vision and outlook for the program moving forward. Carr will be traveling with his father on this return trip.

“I will be going to a meeting with the team and will also be able to watch the Notre Dame practice on Thursday,” Carr explained. “I’m excited to see the energy around the team.”

The 6-3, 180-pound quarterback is fresh off of a dynamic sophomore campaign where he threw for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while also completing 64% of his passes for a 9-1 Saline squad. Carr was also very careful with the football, throwing just four interceptions on the season.

Carr comes from a football family, making his success on the football field not much of a surprise. Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who compiled a record of 122-40 during his time as the coach in Ann Arbor.

Carr has already earned offers from the Irish, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Indiana among many others.

Carr is ranked as the nation's No. 22 overall player in the country and No. 3 quarterback in the land according to Rivals. He is a consensus top 50 recruit and four-star signal caller among every major recruiting platform.

One consistent thing through conversations with Carr is his outstanding relationship with Rees. The two of them have hit it off so far during his recruitment. That relationship could go a long way to selling that fit for the Michigan legacy.

“I really like the offense they are running at Notre Dame and I also like what Coach Rees is doing with developing quarterbacks,” he explained.

Carr has been very consistent that he is not looking to rush the process. There is going to be a lot of competition for the talented signal caller but having return visits speaks volumes to Notre Dame’s standings in this recruitment. This visit presents another big moment for the momentum.

