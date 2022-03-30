Notre Dame Recruiting: 2024 Defensive Line Class Updates

Notre Dame expanded its 2024 board in very impressive fashion on March 17 with its Pot of Gold push, which included offering well over 60 prospects from that class.

Irish Breakdown has been able to catch up with a number of those players, and here is the latest with those prospects.

AYDIN BRELAND

Breland is a 6-5, 320-pound defensive tackle from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and he has offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado and Kansas. 247Sports ranks him as the nation's No. 49 overall player.

“When I received the offer I was extremely excited. It felt unreal,” Breland said of his offer from Notre Dame. " .... I've spoken with Notre Dame once but look forward to further conversation after a great first impression. I’ve spoken with Al Washington and Marcus Freeman so far.”

Despite being just a sophomore, Breland already has a good idea what he is looking for in a college, and he already has some visits set and relationships established.

“Me and my family are looking for a school that develops genuine relationships,” Breland stated. “I will be heading up to Oregon the weekend of the 22nd in April for the spring game .... I’ve been making strong relationships with Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and now Notre Dame.”

DAVID STONE

Another defensive lineman on the board is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy big man David Stone, a native of Del. City, Oklahoma. The 6-4, 255-pound lineman has an impressive offer list that includes the Irish, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M among many others.

Stone is considered one of the best players in the 2024 class, ranking as the nation's No. 10 overall player and No. 1 defensive lineman by Rivals. The Irish staff has been on Stone for some time.

“They kept in contact a lot during the season but sadly I was just never able to make it to any of the games,” Stone stated. “ ..... I have been talking to Coach Al (Golden) so far but I plan to talk with Coach Freeman soon. From what I hear the school is big on education and that is definitely something me and my family take very seriously.”

Stone noted that Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Wisconsin are schools that are already standing out in his recruitment.

CHAMP THOMPSON

Thompson is a 6-3, 275-pound defensive tackle from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek. He is ranked as the nation's No. 164 overall player by On3 and has offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, NC State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Georgia Tech.

“Honestly, this feels great to be offered by Notre Dame," Thompson told Irish Breakdown. "It’s a great program and great education. I’ve been working hard on my speed during track and field season to get better for the start of summer practice.”

Thompson has quickly connected with defensive line coach Al Washington and academics are going to be important for him.

“It’s been cool talking to Coach Washington on the phone about life and how I fit what they want at Notre Dame," Thompson stated. "Right now, I’m trying to finish my track season strong and then start planning my visit right after that.

“I want a school with good academics and feels like home,” Thompson explained. “Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Penn State and Notre Dame are schools that are sticking out early.”

