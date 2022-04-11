Adon Shuler Talks Kentucky Visit, Notre Dame Commitment

After making a surprise visit to the University of Kentucky, Irvington (N.J.) High School 2023 safety commit Adon Shuler checked in with the Irish Breakdown staff to provide insight into the recent visit to Lexington and his continued bond with the Irish. It can be unsettling when commits make visits to schools but Shuler continues to reaffirm how solid he is to Notre Dame.

Shuler was very complimentary of the Kentucky program. He believes that head coach Mark Stoops’ bunch is progressing well amongst the toughest conference in college football. They are trending in the right direction.

“It was a great visit,” Shuler said. “They showed what they have to offer and that they are a top team in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).”

After the stop in Kentucky, Shuler also made a stop back in South Bend to catch an Irish practice. That brief visit again solidified how much he thinks of what Marcus Freeman is building.

Shuler is all Irish.

“Notre Dame is a special place," Shuler explained. "I chose the school because of the place and the things I could learn from it. People come and go but the new people they have there now are great people.”

Shuler has been a longtime commit to Notre Dame, making his pledge back on August 15 of last year. Even with that early declaration, Shuler has collected a ton of offers since then, including the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan State and Mississippi State among others.

The 6-0, 190-pound safety is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He is currently ranked as the No. 169 player and No. 13 safety in the 2023 recruiting on the 247Sports composite rankings.

With his commitment firm, Shuler has turned his attention to being one of the key recruiters in the 2023 class. Notre Dame has gotten off to a fast start in the cycle and Shuler helps to continue that momentum.

“I want to build the best class in history,” he said. “I have been talking to guys like Jason Moore and Carnell Tate regularly.”

Recruiting can be a chaotic environment and that is sure to heat up as we move close to the summer. With a ton of uncommitted recruits in the headlines, Notre Dame fans can be rest assured that Shuler is as firm as they come.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter