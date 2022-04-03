Notre Dame Continues To Impress Ohio Lineman Austin Siereveld, And Vice Versa

Notre Dame received a return visit today from one of its top offensive line targets, Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East standout Austin Siereveld. It was a return trip for the 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman, who was on campus for Notre Dame's Junior Day back on January 29.

This time the Lakota East standout got to see the team in action, as the Irish program opened up practice for recruits and media members alike.

With Harry Hiestand returning to coach the Notre Dame offensive line for his second stint, it has rejuvenated expectations for the current players and future recruits. While the destination may have been familiar, this visit represented a different vibe for the talented blocker.

“The visit went really well and it was good to see a spring practice in person,” Siereveld said.

Seeing the players in person was a great sight for Siereveld but the impact of the coaches cannot be understated.

“Coach Harry Hiestand is a great coach and I like his coaching tactics and especially how older players still come back to be around him,” Siereveld explained. “Meeting with the other coaches also went well and I believe I would be a good potential fit in the future program.”

The massive blocker has also made a strong impression on the Notre Dame line coach.

"He loves my game and he wants the best out of me and he really wants to be my coach," Siereveld said when asked what the message is from Notre Dame. "They like how physical I am and the athletic ability I have."

Notre Dame has also made a strong impression on Siereveld, who has been traveling all over in recent weeks to see all of his top schools.

"It's definitely one of the top schools right now and I plan on coming back for the spring game," Siereveld said to Irish Breakdown.

Should he return for the April 23 Blue-Gold Game it would mark his third trip to the Notre Dame campus in three months, which says a lot about his interest in the Fighting Irish.

Siereveld has an incredibly impressive offer list that includes not only Notre Dame and Ohio State but also Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Louisville and Iowa. Earlier in the winter he released a Top 6 list of schools that included the Irish and Buckeyes, but also included Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa and Michigan.

He is considered a four-star recruit by both On3 and Rivals. On3 has the highest opinion of Siereveld, placing him as the No. 137 player nationally and the No. 11 interior offensive lineman. Rivals currently has him ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman.

This has long looked like an Ohio State versus Notre Dame battle for Siereveld. Pulling the talented offensive lineman out of the Buckeye State would be a nice grab for the Irish.

