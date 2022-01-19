Notre Dame And Elite 2024 Safety Peyton Woodyard Are Building A Strong Bond

Notre Dame has mad a strong impression on 2024 safety Peyton Woodyard, one of the nation's best players in his class

Notre Dame is losing an All-American safety from its roster now that Kyle Hamilton is off to the NFL, but the Irish are replacing him with another All-American thanks to the arrival of transfer Brandon Joseph.

Hamilton's impact the last three years was a key part of Notre Dame's success, and there are high hopes for Joseph. The success of Hamilton and the arrival of Joseph has opened the eyes of some of the nation's best safeties, including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard, one of the nation's best 2024 players.

Of course, Woodyard and Hamilton are cousins, which adds even more to the connection.

“Kyle Hamilton has proven that he is not only a playmaker, but is fearless in all aspects of the position,” said Woodyard. “Both Kyle and Brandon are smart safeties that understand their role, which allows them to play fast. I am striving to be the same type of player, someone that’s a student of the game."

That impact might go unnoticed by some, but for a player like Woodyard, players like Hamilton and Joseph are ones to emulate. They have already been on top of the mountain. Continuing a pipeline can be very attractive to some. For Woodyard, however, one of the biggest attractions is what Notre Dame will allow him to do on the field to excel.

“Notre Dame provides a platform for defensive players to thrive at the collegiate level and beyond," explained Woodyard. "The way they utilize their safeties falls into my skill set, specifically how they used Kyle. I have the ability to cover, blitz, play deep and be creative throughout the game. I love the defensive sets that change based on the team they are playing so you have to be smart and flexible.”

Woodyard also has been developing some outstanding relationships with various coaches on the staff. Notre Dame is clearly making him an early priority for the 2024 cycle.

The program has made a clear early impression on Woodyard, who currently ranks as one of the top recruits nationally in the 2024 cycle. The nation's No. 20 overall player according to 247Sports, Woodyard finished fifth on St. John Bosco in tackles as a sophomore with 62 total.

“I am excited about the direction they are going and the new hire of Coach (Marcus) Freeman as the head coach,” said the 6-2, 190-pound safety. “I have continued to build a strong relationship with Safety Coach (Chris) O’Leary ... and Coach (Chad) Bowden. They have made themselves available if I have any questions and they are trying to get to know me as a person outside of just playing football.”

Applauding the authentic approach, Woodyard remained optimistic for what Freeman could build at Notre Dame - including on the recruiting trail.

“The Coach Freeman hire was huge for Notre Dame and will certainly have a positive impact on their ability to attract top talent to South Bend," Woodyard state. "Notre Dame should be in the National conversation on a yearly basis.”

Woodyard and his family have made it a priority to take in South Bend and tackle the recruiting process the right way. Impressions have been made early, which will continue in the future.

“I went on my first visit to Notre Dame last June with my dad and I was also able to take in the USC game with my mom and dad,” said Woodyard. “I plan on getting back to the campus either in the spring or summer.”

Of course, as a 2024 recruit, Woodyard is not rushing the process. Having yet to even begin his junior year academically, Woodyard brings a mature approach to the process.

“I just completed my sophomore year in high school and I am looking forward to building a relationship with all of the schools that have shown interest in me and continue to show interest in me,” Woodyard explained. “I have not narrowed down my schools yet, but I am looking forward to visiting schools this spring and summer so that I can narrow it down. It is extremely exciting and I am looking forward to seeing where this process eventually takes me.”

This one likely won’t end for a while. Still, Irish fans have to be thrilled to see how proactive the staff has been with one of the top recruits in the 2024 class.

The safety position is trending in the right direction. Woodyard could be one to continue the tradition in the future.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter