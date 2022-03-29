Notre Dame Set To Receive A Visit From 2024 Wide Receiver Cam Williams

Talented 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams is set to make another trip to South Bend to see Notre Dame

Glen Ellen (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams is set to visit Notre Dame on April 2nd. That visit will offer a chance to see a familiar face, one who has maintained a relationship with Williams even through a changing of scenery.

The relationship building process is a huge element of recruiting. Those bonds can extend far beyond the selling of a program.

“Coach (Deland) McCullough offered me as an Indiana coach and kept in contact during his switch to Notre Dame “ explained the Class of 2024 wide receiver.

The 6-2, 175-pound pass catcher is fresh off of a standout freshman campaign. For the 9-2 Raiders squad, Williams recorded 681 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on just 37 receptions. That 18.4 yards per catch average is indicative of his big play abilities.

The Glenbard South product currently holds offers from Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota and Purdue among others.

Rivals and On3 both have Williams rated as a four-star recruit on their rankings, sitting at No. 124 and No. 196 on both respectively. Both services rank him as the No. 3 player in Illinois in the 2024 class.

This will not be the first time on campus for the talented pass catcher but it will still mark a huge opportunity to see the campus from a different lens. That will affirm the vision of being a student athlete at Notre Dame.

“I have been on campus a bit at the game against Cincinnati and I'm really looking forward to seeing just more of the campus to get more out of it than just the football aspect,” Williams stated. “I’m taking the trip with two uncles and my grandfather.”

Williams currently does not hold an official offer from Notre Dame but the staff is clearly doing its due diligence to develop that relationship. His visit is worth keeping a close eye on, especially for a consensus four-star wide receiver who is considered a top 200 recruit in the 2024 class.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter