Chansi Stuckey Has Made A Strong Impression On Standout 2024 Receiver

Notre Dame is already putting in work on the 2024 class, and one of the most recent offers went out to River Rouge (Mich.) High School standout wide receiver Nicholas "Megatron" Marsh.

Fresh off of a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American season, Marsh is already off to a hot start on the trail, capturing the attention of programs all across college football.

Notre Dame is obviously one of those schools, and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has already made a strong impression.

“I’ve been in contact with Notre Dame for a while now,” said Marsh. “I officially got to talk to Coach Stuckey last week. It was amazing being able to have a conversation with him.”

At 6-3 and 195 pounds, Marsh brings the type of size and playmaking potential that could create huge mismatch opportunities on the outside. He is also an outstanding student who should mesh well at a variety of institutions academically.

“What I bring to the offense, I’m a very trustworthy wide receiver,” explained Marsh. “If it comes down to the last down, you can put the ball in my hands. I’m a deep ball threat and I can go get the ball at its highest point. Also I can cheer my teammates on and be a leader on the field.”

As far as fits go, Marsh also has his criteria for making a sound decision.

“I’m looking for programs that help outside of football, that is always going to be a part of your life and a program that has NIL opportunities because coming up to the next level, NIL could be very useful for me and that's a big thing I’m looking into,” Marsh said.

His knowledge of the tradition behind Notre Dame was limited but has been developing since his conversations began. There is clearly interest to continue learning more about what makes South Bend special.

“Growing up I really didn’t know much about Notre Dame but being able to see what type of wide receivers they have produced recently is really impressive,” said Marsh.

Of course, it is incredibly early in the process. Getting in with an athlete the caliber of Marsh as a sophomore speaks volumes to the program's increased emphasis on the recruiting trails. For now, they are in a sound position.

“I’m keeping my options open right now. I’m only going into my junior year but I definitely have some top schools and Notre Dame is one of them I look forward to visiting one day.”

Despite just going into his junior year, he already holds double digit offers from some impressive schools. He has already earned offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Boston College, Kentucky, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Maryland, West Virginia, Arizona State and Syracuse.

Marsh is currently ranked as the No. 86 overall player and the top player from Michigan in the 2024 class.

A decision will not be on the horizon for this one for a while. While off to a sound start, the Junior to be has a long process ahead of him.

