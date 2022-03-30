Skip to main content

Elite Offensive Lineman Sets Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame will be hosting standout offensive tackle Charles Jagusah for a visit in April

The month of April is going to be a very important one for Notre Dame when it comes to putting together the 2023 class. Notre Dame is still looking for its first offensive line commitment in the 2023 class, and arguably the top line target on the board is Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman star Charles Jagusah.

Jagusah's head coach - Fritz Dieudonne - informed Irish Breakdown's Shaun Davis that he and Jagusah will return to South Bend for an unofficial visit on April 8. It will be his second time on campus in 2022, as Jagusah also made the trip to South Bend on January 29.

Since then Jagusah has been focused on wrestling and recovering from his wrestling season, which ended with him being an undefeated state champion in the Illinois heavyweight division.

Jagusah is an outstanding offensive line prospect that position coach Harry Hiestand has made a top priority in this class. Almost immediately after being hired by Marcus Freeman, Hiestand trekked out to Illinois to visit Jagusah's high school.

The 6-6, 285-pound tackle is a powerful and athletic player that could thrive at tackle or guard at the next level. Jagusah is without question a must-get for Notre Dame in this class.

Jagusah is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player in the country, and No. 1 offensive lineman, by On3. 247Sports and ESPN both rank Jagusah as a Top 100 recruit. He has an impressive list that includes Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Wisconsin, Auburn, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, West Virginia, Iowa State, Illinois and Vanderbilt.

