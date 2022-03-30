Elite Offensive Lineman Sets Visit To Notre Dame

The month of April is going to be a very important one for Notre Dame when it comes to putting together the 2023 class. Notre Dame is still looking for its first offensive line commitment in the 2023 class, and arguably the top line target on the board is Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman star Charles Jagusah.

Jagusah's head coach - Fritz Dieudonne - informed Irish Breakdown's Shaun Davis that he and Jagusah will return to South Bend for an unofficial visit on April 8. It will be his second time on campus in 2022, as Jagusah also made the trip to South Bend on January 29.

Since then Jagusah has been focused on wrestling and recovering from his wrestling season, which ended with him being an undefeated state champion in the Illinois heavyweight division.

Jagusah is an outstanding offensive line prospect that position coach Harry Hiestand has made a top priority in this class. Almost immediately after being hired by Marcus Freeman, Hiestand trekked out to Illinois to visit Jagusah's high school.

The 6-6, 285-pound tackle is a powerful and athletic player that could thrive at tackle or guard at the next level. Jagusah is without question a must-get for Notre Dame in this class.

Jagusah is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player in the country, and No. 1 offensive lineman, by On3. 247Sports and ESPN both rank Jagusah as a Top 100 recruit. He has an impressive list that includes Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Wisconsin, Auburn, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, West Virginia, Iowa State, Illinois and Vanderbilt.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter