Standout Tight End Hoping To Impress The Notre Dame Staff In June

The 2024 tight end class seems especially strong in the early going, and Notre Dame is involved with most of the top players at the position. As the staff dives deeper and deeper into the 2024 class it will have to narrow down on which of the top targets it wants in the class.

One of the top tight ends in the country will be on campus this summer in an attempt to learn even more about the Irish and also to impress the staff enough to make him the player they target.

That player would be Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic standout Christian Bentancur.

Bentancur, a 6-5, 235-pound athletic tight end, has built a strong relationship with a pair of Irish coaches. As is usually the case, Chicago-area native Tommy Rees has been involved, but the new position coach has been driving this connection.

“The conversations have mostly been with Coach (Gerad) Parker,” Bentancur told Irish Breakdown. “The talks have been super positive and I’m looking forward to getting down to Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame has offered five tight ends already in the class, but Bentancur has yet to receive one from the staff. He hopes to change that when he campus at Notre Dame on June 5th. It will be part workout and part campus visit.

The young pass catcher knows this is a tremendous opportunity to impress the Fighting Irish coaching staff. He’s also aware of the tradition of the position he plays at Notre Dame and counts it as a privilege to even be considered by the coaching staff.

“Most people consider Notre Dame to be Tight End U,” Bentancur explained. “Hopefully, I can keep building a relationship with the coaches and impress them enough to get an offer.”

Bentancur currently ranks as the nation's No. 235 overall player and the No. 5 player in Illinois in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. He put up monster numbers as a sophomore, hauling in 53 passes for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns. His film is quite impressive.

Bentancur spends most of his time lined up outside, and he shows impressive ball skills. He has a knack for high pointing the football and coming down with it in traffic. This makes him extremely valuable in the the red zone. He runs well for his size and is elusive after the catch with an understanding of where to nestle in against a zone defense.

“I pattern my game after Travis Kelce,” Bentancur stated. “My mix of size and athleticism is what makes me special and that’s hard to find."

Bentancur currently holds twenty-five offers from top programs like Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Cincinnati and Arkansas. He’ll be visiting several schools in the month of June, but Notre Dame will get the first crack at this youngster, and they sit high on his list already.

He’s always been aware of the Fighting Irish growing up in the Chicago area, and it’s safe to say that a Notre Dame offer would mean a lot.

“It’s Notre Dame,” Bentancur exclaimed. “I grew up watching their games on Channel 5 and I know all about the legacy and tradition. I can’t wait to get there.”

