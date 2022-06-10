Cornerback Christian Gray Ready For Final Trip To Notre Dame

Top 100 cornerback Christian Gray is ready to see Notre Dame yet again, and it's his final trip before his commitment

St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet cornerback Christian Gray walked into the month of June with a purpose of confirming to himself and family what program is the best for him on and off the field. He kicked that journey off this past weekend with a trip to LSU, and now he prepares for a visit to Notre Dame.

In Baton Rouge he reconnected with his former high school coach and mentor Robert Steeples, who is now the corners coach at LSU. The Tigers have long been viewed as Notre Dame’s biggest competition. It’s safe to say that the LSU staff hammered home the point that their program is known as “DBU”, and that along with the comfort of being around Steeples definitely gave Christian something to think about.

“It’s a great school and program,” Gray explained. "My family had a great time and got to meet everybody and check out the campus.”

The 6-1, 180-pound cornerback has made a name for himself on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit this spring and recently received a bump in his rankings via Rivals, going from No. 100 to No. 51 nationally. With that good news in tow, Gray will be making his fifth visit to Notre Dame from June 10-12, and although he still feels some anxiety as he nears his July 4 decision date, this weekend will be prominent in his overall thought process.

“Notre Dame feels like family," Gray told Irish Breakdown. "I’m looking forward to seeing the other recruits and my guys Drayk (Bowen) and Adon (Shuler). I think Jeremiyah (Love) is going to be there too,”

Gray has a strong relationship with both cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, safeties Chris O’Leary, and of course head coach Marcus Freeman has been a mainstay on his phone. The Fighting Irish staff has done an amazing job making an impression on his family, and they’ve knocked every visit out of the park thus far.

The talented cover man is really looking forward to seeing more of the campus with his immediate family and seeing if the feeling is still the same. On his previous trip in April, Gray dug deep into what it would be like to live in South Bend spending time in the community and answered questions about balancing the academics with football from several players. This trip will be less about information and more about feel as he tries to confirm what he already knows.

“I’ve already been there a lot," Gray detailed. "I don’t have too many more questions. I just want to see if I have the same vibe as before.”

Gray was immediately in contact with multiple class of 2023 commits after his LSU visit. The conversations were familiar in nature, but they made a point to let him know that it’s time to come home.

Gray still has two remaining visits after Notre Dame, as he travels to USC from June 16-18 and Ohio State from June 24-26. Then he’ll have just under two weeks before he makes his decision.

“I’m still a little nervous," Gray said. “This is a big decision and I’ll know for sure what I want to do after the visits."

