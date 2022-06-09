Elite Corner Jaylen Mbakwe Connecting With Notre Dame In Advance Of Top 10 Cutdown

Notre Dame is hoping to make the cut when elite 2024 cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe cuts down his list this month

The Notre Dame staff under Marcus Freeman has made it abundantly clear that they were going to initiate recruiting battles in the backyards of some of the best programs across the country. That includes Alabama.

One of Notre Dame's earliest 2024 offers went out to one of the nation's premier players, and he's in the backyard of the Crimson Tide. That would be Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville standout corner Jaylen Mbakwe, who resides just 90 miles east of Tuscaloosa.

Mbakwe is a five-star recruit that ranks as the nation's No. 5 overall player according to On3 and ranks No. 8 nationally according to 247Sports. Notre Dame has yet to get Mbakwe on campus, but the Irish have let him know he is a must-get target in the class.

Mbakwe is fresh off a successful track season and now prepares himself for the process of cutting his long list of offers down to 10, which he plans to reveal on June 19.

“I felt like it was time to cut the list,” Mbakwe told Irish Breakdown. "I’m going to drop it on Father’s Day. The schools on my list will be where I can see myself playing and relationship with the coaching staff.”

Mbakwe is fresh off a visit to Alabama, and just picked up recent offers from Ole Miss and Clemson. With over 25 offers from the best programs across the country, Notre Dame and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens have had to work hard to make Mbakwe feel like he’s a priority and a fit for the Fighting Irish program.

“The connection with Notre Dame is great,” Mbakwe noted. “I love the coaching staff and what they are doing there.”

Mbakwe plays both ways for his Clay-Chalkville squad who went 15-0 last season on their way to securing the Class 6A championship. He was a playmaker recording 36 receptions for 677 yard and 9 touchdowns, and a lock down defender notching four interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He can single-handedly take over games with his elite speed and athleticism. But if you ask the young rising star, the best part of his game is above the shoulders.

“My IQ is the best part of my game," Mbakwe explained. "My leadership and the way I practice sets me apart. I’ve been watching more film to get better and I’m going to improve my tackling this season.”

When his top ten list is revealed, Mbakwe plans to try and take a few visits over the summer. There is a good chance that Notre Dame will make the cut and get one of those visits.

“We’ll see on the 19th," Mbakwe detailed. "I’m looking forward to it, and If Notre Dame makes the list, I’ll be looking to get up there over the summer."

