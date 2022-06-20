Cooper Flanagan Continues Bonding With Notre Dame Staff And Commits

It's not just uncommitted players visiting Notre Dame for official visits in June, committed players like Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan also trekked to campus.

For committed players, the big recruiting weekends can be a bit of a different animal. It’s not as much the sell of the program as it is an opportunity to continue to become more and more a part of the family.

Flanagan gave us a true look into what makes a Notre Dame visit so unique. It turns out, there’s a lot to cover.

“It was a great trip. It’s hard to pin points just few of my favorite parts,” Flanagan explained. “It was really an amazing experience.

“If I had to pick a few, I got to meet some of the committed guys like Brenan Vernon, Joe Otting, and Boubacar Traore,” he continued. “They are all great guys.”

With it being such a long trip from California, Flanagan hasn’t gotten the chance to meet a lot of the current commits. This trip provided that opportunity.

Those weren't the only players Flanagan had a chance to meet. He also had the opportunity to meet several of his future teammates, who are already members of the program.

“I also got to really spend time with some of the team, including Mitchell Evans, which was really awesome,” Flanagan said. “Being able to meet some of the current players really gives you a feel for what it’s like being a part of the program.

Coaching has been a huge element in Flanagan’s recruitment. Originally committing to the Irish while John McNulty was the tight ends coach, the California native did his due diligence to get to know the new staff, including Gerald Parker. Those concerns were remedied the last time Flanagan got on campus and continued to be silenced during this recent trip.

Throw in some good food and the visit was a huge success.

“It was also really great to spend a ton of time with every coach, not to mention the amount of food they had for us, it was pretty incredible,” said Flanagan. “Also, I was able to spend more time with Coach Parker and his family, and my older brother came up from Clemson and got to experience the weekend with me also.”

The visit wasn't all fun and relaxation, Flanagan also had to let his competitive side come out. It was his future position coach who became his teammate briefly.

“I almost forgot to mention, we had lunch outside the stadium on the grass and played some intense cornhole games!” he said. “Coach Parker and I beat a few fellas and we put some work in.”

The visit seemed to literally be all fun and games. Notre Dame continues to show Flanagan how he fits with the team and all the layers that the program can provide. They continued to knock this recent visit out of the park, extremely important to cement their standing with such a talented and vital member of their class.

Playing in a heavy run offense, Flanagan’s biggest responsibility is as a run blocker, where he shows some massive upside. Despite limited opportunities, he was still able to lead the team with 285 receiving yards. Flanagan did so on just 15 receptions (19 yards per reception) and a touchdown.

He is well regarded as far as the recruiting rankings are concerned. Flanagan is currently rated as the No. 109 player and No. 8 tight end according to 247Sports. He is a consensus four star recruit across the board.

He ultimately chose Notre Dame over an especially impressive over list. Some of the notable offers included the Irish, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Washington, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, Colorado, and Arizona among others.

