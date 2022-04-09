Notre Dame hosted Carlsbad (Calif.) High School five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on Thursday as part of a busy travel schedule for the talented signal caller. Life of a five star quarterback on the recruiting trail can be hectic and overwhelming, even for 2024 recruits who have plenty of time to navigate the program chaos. Sayin has been busy in recent weeks, but getting back to Notre Dame was a priority for the standout quarterback.

Sayin has been on campus in the past, but this was his first visit since Marcus Freeman took over the program.

“The visit went very well," an excited Sayin told Irish Breakdown. “I really enjoyed being able to meet with the coaches individually and to see the team practice in person.”

That practice specifically seemed to resonate with the 6-1, 185-pound quarterback. Sayin’s relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been consistent throughout the process. From the first conversation and every step of the way, Rees has seemed to really strike the right chords with Sayin as an ideal coach and mentor. This trip was more of the same.

“I just love the way Coach Rees works with the quarterback room,” Sayin explained. “There is a real attention to detail. I really just loved the energy from the entire staff as a whole.”

Impressing family can also be a huge part of the selling point for a program. While this may have been Sayin’s third time on campus, his mother was seeing what makes Notre Dame a special place for the very first time.

“We also toured the campus and my mom got to see it for the first time,” Sayin said. “She seemed to really enjoy the trip as well.”

Sayin's busy winter continues with a pending April 19 visit to the University of Texas. Notre Dame continues to put itself in a very good spot with the California star.

Sayin hasn’t wavered at all from his timeline to make a college decision, and it still fits the “September-October range” as he leaves the Midwest. With such little time to make their case, the Irish have clearly put their best foot forward.

On whether another return may be in the future for Sayin, he left it short and sweet. “That’s the plan!”

Sayin is fresh off of a dynamic 2021 season for the Carlsbad Lancers, throwing for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns for the 11-1 squad as just a sophomore. He also completed 72% of his passes, while only throwing five interceptions. Just to cap it off, Sayin also also accounted for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as a runner.

That season came after serving as the main backup for his older brother Aidan during the shortened 2020 campaign. Aidan is now the starting quarterback at the University of Pennsylvania. Worth noting that his family obviously has no problem with distance from California in his decision.

Sayin has an impressive offer list for a sophomore. Along with his obvious offer to Notre Dame, Sayin also boasts offers from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida, Auburn and Florida State among others.

Saying is ranked as a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 5 overall player - and No. 2 quarterback - according to Rivals.

