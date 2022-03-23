Notre Dame Moves Up With 5-Star Samuel M'Pemba Following His Visit

Notre Dame improved its standing with five-star Samuel M'Pemba even more after a great on campus visit

Notre Dame hosted a number of elite prospects this past weekend, and that list included five-star linebacker Samuel M’Pemba, a native of St. Louis that currently attends Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The 6-4, 230-pound athlete could play linebacker, defensive end or even tight end at the next level. His versatility is just part of the reason M’Pemba is a top recruit. He’s extremely athletic and oozes potential, which is why the Irish staff has made him a priority for a very long time.

M’Pemba has been on the Notre Dame campus before, but this was his first trip since Marcus Freeman was named the head coach. Like most prospects that have made a return trip to Notre Dame since Freeman was promoted, M’Pemba noticed that things are a lot different now.

“It was great, everyone was great,” M’Pemba said. “The staff for sure (is different), and how I’m going to fit into the defense. I feel like (the changes) benefit me for sure.”

Notre Dame has been considered his leader in the past, and coming into this visit the Irish were clearly in a group of top schools. Coming out of the visit Notre Dame improved its standing.

“It was a really good visit,” noted the five-star M’Pemba. “They were already high but they got even higher, honestly. It was a really good visit.”

Freeman isn’t all that’s new at Notre Dame, at least compared to the last time M’Pemba was on campus. Notre Dame also has a new linebackers coach in Al Golden, and the new coach will also coach linebackers. M’Pemba is currently projected to start out at linebacker should he choose Notre Dame, so connecting with Golden was a key aspect of the visit.

“Yeah, it was great,” M’Pemba said of his meetings with Golden. “We talked about his past a bit and his NFL experience and how I can fit (into the defense).”

M’Pemba noted that Notre Dame’s pitch to him about where he’ll play is a bit different. In the fall, M’Pemba commented that Notre Dame was recruiting him first as a Vyper. The new staff is pushing for him first as a Rover, with the potential of playing everyone linebacker spot and possibly even spending some time up front getting after the quarterback.

That is something M’Pemba is quite intrigued by, and during our conversation he said he felt he was versatile and athletic enough to play all over the defense.

Right now M’Pemba doesn’t have a decision date in mind, and he still has at least two visits remaining.

“I’m taking my time for the decision,” M’Pemba told Irish Breakdown. “(I’ll commit) whenever the time is right.”

Notre Dame certainly put itself in great position with M’Pemba. As is the case with the other top prospects on the board, the key now is the close.

M’Pemba is a five-star recruit that is ranked as the No. 7 overall player and the No. 1 athlete in the entire country according to Rivals.

