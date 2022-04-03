Notre Dame Impresses Dominant 2024 Lineman Peter Jones

Notre Dame and line coach Harry Hiestand are working hard to attract the attention of the nation's best blockers in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. One of the best of the 2024 class was on campus this weekend when Malvern (Pa.) Prep standout Peter Jones trekked to Notre Dame to take in an Irish practice.

Jones is one of a small number of 2024 blockers to actually have a scholarship offer from Hiestand, receiving that offer during the St. Patrick's Day Pot of Gold push. That interest was quickly reciprocated by Jones, locking in a visit to South Bend for this past weekend.

Following the visit one thing is clear, the Notre Dame staff knocked this one out of the park.

“It was an amazing experience,” Jones said. “I had a truly great time on campus.”

Visits can entail a lot of different layers, from meeting with current players, a tour around campus, conversations with coaches, photo shoots and everything under the sun. It was a quick trip but a very busy one for Jones, but there was one part that stood out the most for the 6-6, 295-pound blocker.

“Practice was the best part for sure,” Jones exclaimed. “Seeing (Harry) Hiestand coach and how the guys love him, it really made it a real experience.”

Hiestand’s values and perspective have impressed Jones early in the process, even before the visit. His old school style has really hit home with the talented offensive tackle.

“He’s just so down to earth and honest with everything," Jones said. "It’s refreshing."

From Jones’ perspective, the visit hit every important layer for him and his family. Taking everything in was a huge first impression.

“Seeing the field and locker room was special as well,” Jones noted. “But definitely the highlight topic was relationships and conversations.”

Jones currently boasts an impressive offer list that includes the Irish, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Kentucky and Boston College among others.

The Malvern Prep standout is currently ranked as the No. 157 player in the country and the No. 4 guard by Rivals, and he's ranked as the nation's No. 11 tackle on the On3 consensus rankings.

This visit was a great first step into building a strong relationship for Notre Dame. It looks like this will not be the last time that South Bend gets a look at him either.

When asked about it Jones would be back in the future, he answered with a quick and empathetic reply.

“Definitely.”

