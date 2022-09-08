It's Closing Time For Notre Dame And Jeremiyah Love

On Saturday, Notre Dame football will host Marshall University as it looks to get in the win column under head coach Marcus Freeman. It's not the only victory Notre Dame hopes to have this weekend, as the Irish are hoping also score a huge victory on the recruiting trail.

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star 2023 running back Jeremiyah Love is set to make his third trip to campus this weekend, this one for a very important reason. For months, this recruitment has been trending in Notre Dame's favor.

Schools like Texas A&M, Michigan, Alabama and Oregon have put forth a valiant effort to sway that momentum in their favor. As of now, Notre Dame is still in the driver’s seat. In fact, this upcoming visit could be the finishing touches for the staff, who has already done an outstanding job selling the vision of being a Notre Dame student athlete from every vantage point.

Love is not only one of the nation's best running backs - ranking as a Top 100 national recruit by Rivals (No. 51), 247Sports (No. 87) and ESPN (No. 95) - he's also a 4.0 student.

With that in mind, the staff must knock this visit out of the park.

WHAT THE TRIP MEANS

With a smaller list of 2023 visitors set to hit South Bend, much of the emphasis and attention will be on Love throughout the trip. This is the clear priority for the recruiting staff. The family element makes this visit even more intriguing.

Originally Love had every intention of making his college decision before the beginning of his senior year, hoping to make the announcement at the end of August. Unfortunately that plan was slightly delayed with the intention of getting his mother to campus to meet the coaching staff.

During Love’s two previous visits, his mother was unable to attend, the first time due to work and the second while she recovered from COVID-19. Love and his family made it every priority to make his recruiting process as enjoyable and well thought out as possible. There was never going to be any rush to judgement. It was always going to be an extremely calculated decision, and was always going to give it the time it deserved.

After all, it is a massive life decision.

In reality, this visit is as much for his family as it is for him. Of course, it will be nice to see a game day atmosphere. It will also be a great opportunity to see the campus again and meet with all the support staff that Love may have the ability to work with. At the core, however, it’s a chance for Love’s mother to sign off. There’s no question that Love is impressed by Notre Dame. His family will support whatever decision he makes, but it's important to all of them that the entire family get a chance to know as much about his top schools as possible so they can provide the best guidance and advice.

CLOSING TIME

This visit could be the final touches to wrap up Love’s recruitment, and leave him with all questions answered as he makes his final decision. The Irish staff must continue to stress what is important to Love on this trip. He is an outstanding football player who has many interests, including the intention to go pre-med down the line.

Notre Dame seems to hit all the criteria that the Love family finds important.

It’s closing time.

