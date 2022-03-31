Notre Dame To Host Talented 2024 Tight End For Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame will welcome another talented tight end to campus for the Blue-Gold Game on April 23rd as Richmond (Va.) Benedictine star Luca Puccinelli is set to make the trip to South Bend. The 2024 tight end will be taking the visit in hopes of getting to know the new staff on a deeper level.

Puccinelli had been developing a good relationship with the Notre Dame staff but coaching changes interrupted that process. The talented pass catcher gave the Irish Breakdown staff some insight into the situation.

“Coach (John) McNulty visited me in January and we had a great conversation,” Puccinelli explained. “He mentioned to me that I was the top tight end on the East Coast and saw me as a top prospect. then coaching changed.

“Coach (Tommy) Rees and Coach (Gerad) Parker reached out to my high school coach to catch up," continued the Benedictine standout. "Later, Coach Parker and I caught up. It was a great conversation and I look forward to meeting him in person in April. Everyone I have spoken to says he’s a players coach and that excites me.”

Making the trip back to Notre Dame is sure to be a huge step in this recruitment. Despite not currently holding an offer from Notre Dame, there is clearly mutual interest here. Puccinelli is excited to take the next step.

“This will be our third trip out to Notre Dame,” Puccinelli said. “I came for camp last summer for the first time and then was invited out for the Notre Dame-Navy game. Every trip is special. With all the coaching changes, I look forward to meeting Coach (Marcus) Freeman and all the new staff members. I’ll be there Friday and Saturday in April for the spring game.”

The hustle and bustle of school visits has already begun for Puccinelli. The next couple of months looks to be extremely busy for the sophomore.

“I just visited Wake Forest, University of Virginia and North Carolina,” he stated. “They were all great visits and will be great opportunities for me. This weekend I’m headed to Ohio State. Then I am headed to Virginia Tech for their spring game. Michigan, Wisconsin and Northwestern have arranged visits prior to my Notre Dame trip in April. It’s going to be a fun April! I’ll also be visiting Maryland on April 7th.”

Puccinelli currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Duke and East Carolina. All of those offers have come since the beginning of January, where things look to heat up quickly in terms of interest.

The 6-7, 230-pound tight end remains underrated from a recruiting rankings perspective. He is only ranked currently on On3, sitting as the No. 252 prospect in the 2024 cycle and the No. 12 tight end.

Even with the transition from McNulty to Parker, Puccinelli is a player that still remains firmly on the radar for the Irish. How quickly this relationship develops could be dependent on how well the new staff clicks during this upcoming visit. Puccinelli is clearly a 2024 recruit to keep a close eye on.

