Notre Dame Is Making A Hard Push For A 2024 Illinois Standout Pass Catcher

Notre Dame is starting re-focus on Chicago on the recruiting trail, and that is especially true in the 2024 class, as the Irish are after a number of standouts from the area. One of the top wideouts from the Chicago area is Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South standout wide receiver Cam Williams.

As with most of the Chicago area athletes, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been the point man for Williams. As Irish Breakdown previously reported, a combination of Rees, head coach Marcus Freeman, running back coach Deland McCullough and wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey have spoken to Williams multiple times, with his strongest relationship being with a coach that was recruiting him elsewhere.

“Coach McCullough is a great dude,” Williams explained. “He’s known about my game from being at Indiana and the rest of the coaches tell me that they love my film.”

Williams has always been aware of Notre Dame while growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, and the presence of the program extends beyond the football field for the young pass catcher. While growing up in Glen Ellyn, the tradition of Notre Dame has been noticeable.

“I have friends whose parents went to Notre Dame,” Williams told Irish Breakdown. “There are teachers at my school and houses with the flag in front, so Notre Dame is pretty big out here.”

Williams possesses size and speed with good run after catch ability. This makes his extremely dangerous at any point on the field as he beats defenders deep, nestles into zones over the middle, turns quick screens into huge plays and takes jet sweeps to the end zone. He’s a young man that gives defensive coordinators nightmares because they must make sure their players know where he is always.

Despite all that talent, the 6-2, 175-pound sophomore receiver loves one part of his game more than the others, and it’s what makes him special.

“What makes me special in terms of football is my ability to block on the perimeter,” Williams said. "Also, my ability to go get the ball, which coaches love. Outside of football is where I feel some of my best tendencies and lots of coaches take notice of how I am as a person and how I carry myself.”

Williams currently holds an impressive early offer list that includes the Irish, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Purdue,, Indiana, Kansas and in-state Illinois.

Notre Dame wasn't one of the first schools to get in on Williams, but in recent weeks the Fighting Irish staff has done an incredible job of establishing how they view Williams as a student and player in the program and that stands out to the Chicagoan.

“Honestly, the conversations have been more about the school and life more than football,” Williams says. “I’m really excited to visit and meet everyone. Me and my dad are talking about going there in June.”

The Notre Dame flag is once again flying high in the Chicago area.

Williams is ranked as the nation's No. 124 overall player according to Rivals and he's ranked as the No. 3 player in Illinois for his class by Rivals, 247Sports and On3. In 11 games as a sophomore, Williams recorded 681 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on just 37 receptions.

