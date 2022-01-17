Notre Dame Offers 2023 Linebacker/Athlete From Virginia

Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2023 athlete Tony Rojas, a standout at running back and linebacker

Notre Dame has expanded its board on Monday, this time offering 2023 Fairfax (Va.) High School athlete Tony Rojas on Monday by defensive analyst Nick Lezynski.

Rojas is a standout running back and outside linebacker for Fairfax, turning in a dominant 2021 season for the 9-2 squad, including 1,700 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Rojas also chipped in 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense.

All major recruiting platforms rate Rojas as a wide receiver recruit outside of 247Sports who ranks him as a linebacker, sitting as a four-star recruit and the No. 193 overall recruit in the country (No. 31 wide receiver) by On3. He is considered an unranked three-star recruit according to both Rivals and 247Sports.

The Irish are Rojas’ 11th reported offer, joining Oklahoma, Penn State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Duke and Maryland.

Notre Dame is off to a great start during the 2023 cycle. They are considered a top-two class currently from On3 (No. 1), Rivals (No. 2), and 247Sports (No. 2) nationally. The Irish have one linebacker committed in the class, and that would be in-state star Drayk Bowen. Notre Dame would like to add at least one more linebacker to the class.

