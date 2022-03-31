Notre Dame Offers Dynamic 2024 Running Back

Notre Dame already has an impressive list of 2024 scholarship offers thrown out to running backs in the 2024 class, but tonight the staff offered arguably the most dynamic player yet. That would be Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial standout Corey Smith, who announced the offer on Twitter.

Smith is an explosive running back with very, very impressive highlights. His sophomore season numbers were fantastic, as Smith ran for 1,130 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 96 carries. His 11.8 yards per carry average is incredibly impressive. He caught just five passes as a sophomore, but they went for 129 yards and two more touchdowns.

On3 ranks him as the No. 116 overall player and No. 9 running back in the 2024 class and Rivals ranks him No. 243 overall. I would contend that both of those rankings, even the On3 ranking, underrate Smith as a prospect.

Despite being just 6-0 and 175 pounds, Smith runs through arm tackles and is hard to bring down. If he gets any kind of crease he is going to hit a home run thanks to his explosive speed.

Smith already has offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa State, Syracuse, Kansas and Central Michigan.

