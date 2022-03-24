Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Christopher Vizzina

A look at Notre Dame quarterback prospect Christopher Vizzina, a fast-rising prospect that is high on the Irish list of prospects at the position.

CHRISTOPHER VIZZINA PROFILE

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

High School: Briarwood Christian

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Duke, Vanderbilt, Arizona

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 20 overall - No. 4 quarterback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 53 overall - No. 7 quarterback

Rivals: 4-star - No. 54 overall - No. 6 quarterback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 79 overall - No. 7 quarterback

Composite: 4-star - No. 51 overall - No. 7 quarterback

FILM ANALYSIS

Vizzina is an emerging quarterback that broke onto the scene after a quality 2021 season. He went from mostly unknown going into his junior campaign to being one of the top ranked passers in the class by the end of it.

The first thing that stands out about Vizzina is his frame. At 6-4 and 205 pounds with a still developing frame he certainly has the prototype size that scouts and evaluators look for. The next thing that jumps out at me with Vizzina is his deep ball ability. He throws one of the best deep balls in the class, showing the ability to get it deep and throw it with very good touch and accuracy.

Vizzina has a bit of a long release, but he is able to speed it up when he needs to and he can still throw a bit off platform. His long release also includes Vizzina quickly patting the ball before he throws, even when he throws on the run. It doesn't seem to impact his accuracy, so if he can improve his timing as a passer and get the ball out earlier in the read it shouldn't be a concern for him at the next level.

As he fills out his frame I expect Vizzina to get more zip on the football. He has a good arm but the ball doesn't really explode out of his hand on the intermediate throws, but as I said I expect that to improve as he gets older. Vizzina learning to use his drive leg a bit better would also give him a bit more zip.

Vizzina is a good athlete that projects to be at the very least a chain mover as a runner. He's strong in the pocket and can bounce off sack attempts, and he can extend plays with his legs. Vizzina throws very well on the run and can make plays off script.

