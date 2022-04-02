Notre Dame Is Putting The Full-Court Press On Rodney Gallagher

Notre Dame has made it very clear to Rodney Gallagher that he's a top target for the staff in the 2023 class

Wide receiver recruiting has certainly been ramped up at Notre Dame since Chansi Stuckey was hired by head coach Marcus Freeman. In recent weeks the Irish have hosted two of the nation's best pass catchers in Carnell Tate and Braylon James, two players the staff desperately wants in the class. Another player you can add to that "must-get" list is Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands Rodney Gallagher.

Tate and James have already been on campus this winter, and the Irish will host Gallagher on April 23 for the Blue-Gold Game. But make no mistake, the Notre Dame staff has already begun turning up the heat on Gallagher, who is one of the most dynamic athletes on the board for the Irish.

The 6-0, 170-pound playmaker gave the Irish Breakdown some insight into his recruitment recently, which has just begun to increase steadily with basketball season now in the rear view mirror.

“I am ready to see everything for the first time on campus,” Gallagher said of his pending visit to South Bend. "I talk with the staff everyday.”

Notre Dame's staff has been relentless with Gallagher, and it goes well beyond just Stuckey and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Marcus Freeman’s staff has adopted a collaborative effort in order to sell the program, and you can really see that working with Gallagher.

Gallagher noted that the "entire staff" contacts him, and he hears from a different coach each day, which is further evidence of how high he is on Notre Dame's board. You don't put that much emphasis on a player that isn't a must-get prospect.

Notre Dame has made it clear to Gallagher why he is so coveted by the entire staff.

“They think I would be an outstanding fit into what they have going on offensively,” Gallagher said. “I’m a tough guy to deal with whenever I have the ball in my hands.”

Gallagher is a consensus four-star recruit across all major recruiting platforms, that is ranked as the No. 81 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking. Gallagher is also ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, which is one of the states that the staff has made essential to dip into more in the future.

During his junior season, Gallagher passed for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,130 yards and 21 more touchdowns as the team’s dual-threat quarterback. He also averaged 18.6 points per game for the school’s basketball season, after averting 19 points per game as a sophomore.

It was once believed that basketball may also be in his collegiate career, boasting several offers on the hardwood, including the University of Illinois. Gallagher has since set his sights on just participating in football on the college level.

Notre Dame is in stiff competition for Gallagher’s services. The talented pass catcher has an impressive offer list and has already set four visits for the month of April.

Gallagher and his family plan to make trips to Virginia Tech (April 9), Ohio State (April 16) and Penn State (April 30). This recruitment is going to heat up quickly. It’s hard not to feel cautiously optimistic with the work the staff has put in on Gallagher.

