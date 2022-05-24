Top Corner Kaleb Beasley Is Ready For Another Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame isn't even halfway done with its 2023 class, but that hasn't stopped the Irish staff from jumping all over the top players in the 2024 class. Notre Dame already has two commitments in the class, and this summer we'll see many more top 2024 standouts get to campus. One of those standout prospects is Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy star cornerback Kaleb Beasley.

Beasley has a very busy summer visit schedule planned, but he'll make his way back to South Bend for a trip to Notre Dame on June 5th. There is no doubt that Beasley, ranked as the nation's No. 42 player in the country by Rivals, is one of the top defensive backs is the country. The path to becoming that player took some twists and turns.

Beasley is an outstanding football talent who began playing football at a young age, and he spent most of his younger years on the other side of the ball. Although basketball was his first love, he found success on the varsity squad as a ninth grader. The depth chart was pretty stacked at his customary receiver position, so he transitioned to the defensive backfield and began to flourish.

“I still love playing receiver,” Beasley told Irish Breakdown. "But I’m locked in at cornerback. I can impact the run and the pass game.”

Beasley initially visited Notre Dame for the Navy game in October. That’s when his relationship with a trio of Fighting Irish coaches began to take shape. It began with director of recruiting Chad Bowden, who did an amazing job making him feel at home. Then, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens shared his vision for the young cornerback and made things official by letting him know that he was being offered.

At the time, then defensive coordinator and now head coach Marcus Freeman left an impression that made Beasley feel like he could play for him.

“Notre Dame checked all the boxes back in October,” Beasley explained. "Everything I was looking for was right there. Coach Mickens is super cool and I have a great relationship with Coach Freeman.”

When you watch the film on Beasley, the two-sport (football/basketball) star shows elite quickness, change of direction and ball skills. The quickness is a result of good footwork, and the change of direction is a result of good hips which helps him defend as a field or boundary cornerback.

He has top-notch closing speed on the ball and his time as a wide receiver yield the ball skills that make 50/50 balls seem more like 90/10 balls in his favor. He can play bump and run coverage, but at 6-0 and 175 pounds, he uses his size and quickness to play off-man coverage.

“I’m really big for a corner,” Beasley detailed. “I move really well for my size. Playing off-man the way I can is something that makes me special along with my leadership.”

Beasley is good friends and a teammate of another 2024 Notre Dame target, linebacker Edwin Spillman. Beasley and Spillman were just part of a college showcase put on by their high school coaching staff, where college coaches got a chance to come in and talk to Lipscomb Academy players.

Their relationship is one they both can see continuing at the same university, but only time will tell. Meanwhile, Beasley continue to navigate his own recruitment while sporting over 27 offers from big time programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. He plans to visit Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia in the month of June with an eventual decision coming around this time next year.

“Every time I go to Notre Dame, it’s a great trip,” Beasley says. “I’ll probably be back for a game during the season, and then I’ll make my decision next year this time.

