Rico Flores Is Excited To Make His First Trip To Notre Dame

2023 wide receiver Rico Flores has set a date for his Notre Dame official visit, and he's excited to get on campus

Notre Dame has another dynamic 2023 wide receiver making his way to South Bend this summer, locking in a visit from Folsom (Calif.) High School star Rico Flores Jr., who will be on campus from June 10-12. This marks Flores’ first trip to the campus.

Flores is fired up about getting a chance to get on campus at Notre Dame. The coaches have been busy selling the vision but now it has a chance to become more practical for the talented pass catcher.

“I’m really excited to get over there to South Bend to of course see Notre Dame and also see what the environment is like outside of football,” Flores said. “My conversations with Notre Dame are always good. I speak with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and (Marcus) Freeman a lot throughout the week.”

Flores setting up a visit to Notre Dame isn't a surprise, but it's important. Last month he included Notre Dame in his list of five top schools that also included Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and UCLA.

The Folsom star has an extremely impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, USC, Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Utah, Stanford, UCLA, Nebraska, Washington, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Washington State, Colorado, California, Oregon State and Georgia Tech.

The 6-2 190-pound wideout is fresh off of a big time junior campaign for Folsom, collecting 1,157 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 81 receptions for the 11-4 squad. He took his lone carry 52 yards and was also the team’s main kick and punt returner, averaging 31.4 and 13.1 yards per return respectively. Flores took a kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown.

Flores is a consensus four-star recruit that is ranked No. 156 nationally by Rivals and No. 158 by ESPN.

The recruiting process can get extremely chaotic, which is the case for Flores. He is, however, doing his best to enjoy the ride.

“Recruiting has been good,” Flores stated. “Sometimes it may get overwhelming but overall it’s been fine.”

A good sign early, scheduling this trip to South Bend was at the very top of the list of importance for the talented wideout. It is, so far, his only scheduled visit. He is excited to make his first trip to South Bend, which bodes well for the Irish.

Notre Dame welcomed a couple talented wide receivers to the camps in recent weeks in five-star Carnell Tate and top 100 Texas pass catcher Braylon James. With no current wide receiver signees currently in the 2023 class, new wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey continues to garner interest from a pool of extremely talented playmakers.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter