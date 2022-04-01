Standout WR Set To Visit Notre Dame For The Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame has finally been able to lock in one of its top overall targets for a visit, as Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlights athlete Rodney Gallagher is now set to visit for the April 23 Blue-Gold Game.

Gallagher has been slow to engage the recruiting process due to an outstanding basketball season that just recently came to a close. A standout for the Laurel Highlands hoops team, Gallagher is now able to focus more on recruiting, and getting to Notre Dame was clearly a priority.

Gallagher has been a must-get target for the Notre Dame staff since its makeover in January, with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and director of recruiting Chad Bowden all making Gallagher a priority.

Getting Gallagher on campus is important for Notre Dame as it looks to make it known to him that he is a crucial part of this recruiting class. If there was a "dream class" scenario at wide receiver for Notre Dame it would include Gallagher, Carnell Tate and Braylon James at the top of the list in any order you want to put them in.

Tate (March 15) and James (March 18) have already been on campus, and how the staff gets its chance to make a move with Gallagher, who is also being heavily pursued by programs like Penn State and Ohio State. Gallagher also has spring visits set to both of those programs as well as Virginia Tech.

Gallagher is a consensus four-star recruit that is ranked as the No. 81 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite rankings, and he's ranked as the top player in the state of Pennsylvania, which is an important state for the Irish program to have success with.

During his junior season Gallagher, who plays quarterback for his high school team, passed for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,130 yards and 21 more touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 points per game for the LH hoops team.

