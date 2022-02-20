Notre Dame's Strong Recruiting Start Means It Can Now Focus On Elite Prospects

Notre Dame's strong start at safety, linebacker and other spots allows the staff to focus on top of the line talent

With Notre Dame getting off to such a strong start on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle, the program has already managed to secure some outstanding commitments at various positions of need. In some instances, the Irish are in such a good early position that if the class ended where certain position groups currently stood, the staff would have met its need and impact needs.

That provides some big opportunities. There is no fishing for need or panicking for depth. Instead, the staff has the freedom to shoot for the stars - and spend their time courting elite talent. No fillers, just potential difference makers.

We'll have an article focusing on the defensive line later, but here are four positions where the Irish can in fact focus on adding more impact talent.

SAFETY

In most years, Notre Dame would end a cycle with recruits the caliber of Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen and Irvington (N.J.) High School standout Adon Shuler and rejoice with their best safety class in some time. In fact, Shuler would be the top defensive back recruit overall in most cycles.

Bowen is a Top 50 caliber recruit with five-star upside athletically who can provide a lot of possibilities on the backend of a defense. Notre Dame still isn’t done.

They are still in contact with Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star Caleb Downs. Younger brother of star North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, it’s hard to poke many holes in Caleb’s game. Whether it is working from depth, in the box, playing the alley or working in man, Downs checks a lot of boxes.

Downs has been on campus in the past and continues to stay in contact with the coaches, so there is still a chance. Is he a realistic option? Maybe not but with what Notre Dame has already accomplished at safety during the cycle, they don’t have anything to lose.

LINEBACKER

With the most recent commitment of Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic linebacker Preston Zinter, who joins a class with Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen. Notre Dame is once again off to a great start at linebacker.

An impressive two-sport athlete, Bowen has the athletic profile to work between Rover and WILL linebacker, although the latter does seem more ideal in the long run. With how those pieces fit, there is a spot open for another linebacker. That player will have to have some flexibility, potentially working between rover and WILL ideally, with projection down the line to MIKE still on the table.

Perhaps the most intriguing fit would be Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Samuel M’Pemba. Playing a majority at tight end in 2021, M’Pemba is rumored to be moving to the defensive side of the ball next season. With impressive size at 6-4 and 230 pounds with long arms, M’Pemba is the type of a player that you leave labels off of and let him develop. Could he be a rover-WILL flex? Yes. Could he eventually become a Vyper? Also, yes. He could play tight end or even develop into a big end at some point. There should be no limit to this type of athlete.

While the staff has made length on the second level a premium recently, Baton Rouge (Louis.) University Lab linebacker Jaidan Ausberry is a sawed off dynamic athlete who has some absurd instincts. His foot speed and spatial awareness could allow him to work at Rover but his physicality projects best inside long term. The staff is willing to throw out thresholds for a talent like Ausberry, who is also an outstanding student.

RUNNING BACK

With the pick up of Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., it’s believed that Notre Dame would be just fine leaving the class with him as the lone commit.

However, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic star Justice Haynes is too good not to keep recruiting. He is the No. 47 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports composite ranking, and possesses a notable blend of short area explosion, all-around athleticism and big play ability. He would be an ideal contrast to the calculated and consistent approach that Irvin brings to the table. Landing him is highly unlikely, but with Irvin already in the fold the staff can take a swing at it.

The Irish are also still recruiting players like Lake Stevens (Wash.) all purpose back Jayden Limar but the team will not reach just to fill a hole. They are absolutely in the business of making a strength even stronger.

TIGHT END

With numbers so high on the roster at tight end already, Notre Dame could very well be done recruiting the position this cycle after landing Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan, who ranks as the No. 101 player nationally according to 247Sports.

An advanced blocker for his age, the 6-5, 240-pounder plays in a run heavy system that doesn’t ask much of him as a high volume pass receiver. There is a solid baseline for Flanagan as a good college football player.

There are big possibilities of finding a dynamic pairing to combine with him if Notre Dame chooses to do so. The first name that pops up is Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle five-star tight end Duce Robinson. The Irish were in a solid position early but cooled once Flanagan decided to commit. Getting back in on Robinson is an interesting proposition. He is a dynamic piece who brings a high level of athleticism to the position, which could pair well with the blocking prowess of Flanagan.

Minneapolis (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper pass catcher Jaxon Howard is another mismatch creating pass catcher that Notre Dame should keep close tabs on.

