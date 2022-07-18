Three Notre Dame Commits Are Ranked As Five-Stars By On3

On3 is releasing yet another offseason update on its rankings and the latest batch of updates was good news for some Notre Dame commits. Three Notre Dame commits were listed as five-star commits in the latest rankings update, compared to just two in the last rankings update.

The new five-star is Denton (Texas) Guyer standout safety Peyton Bowen, who jumped up to No. 18 in the rankings, placing him as a five-star recruit. Bowen was previously ranked No. 37 in the On3 rankings but he's had a strong summer performance, including a dominant performance at the Future 50 this weekend.

Notre Dame's highest ranked commit continues to be Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley defensive end Keon Keeley, who remained in the No. 3 overall spot. Keeley is a brilliant prospect that doesn't get talked about enough considering he was Notre Dame's first commit in the class, but Keeley is a program changing type of prospect.

Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic offensive tackle Charles Jagusah also remained a five-star, jumping up one spot to No. 6 overall in the national rankings. Jagusah committed to Notre Dame at the end of June and is the highest ranked offensive recruit in the class according to On3. He is also the top ranked offensive lineman in the country according to On3.

Notre Dame is the only team to have a pair of Top 10 commits and three Top 20 commits in the On3 rankings. In fact, only USC has two players in the Top 20.

We'll have a report on the other changes to the rankings once they are announced.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter