Notre Dame Commit Profile: Peyton Bowen, Safety

Notre Dame needed to land impact safeties in the 2023 class and it already has two of them. The latest is Peyton Bowen, one of the nation's very best at the position.

PEYTON BOWEN PROFILE

Hometown: Denton, Texas

High School: Guyer

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, USC, Auburn, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Boston College, Missouri, Colorado, Georgia Tech

Recruited By: Chris O'Leary, Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 2 safety

On3: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 5 safety

247Sports: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 4 safety

Rivals: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 6 safety

Composite: 4-star - No. 58 overall - No. 4 safety

FILM ANALYSIS

The exciting thing about Bowen is he's just scratching the surface of what kind of player he can be. He's a two-way player in high school and he's also a special teams standpoint. When he gets to college and focuses on one side of the ball his game should explode.

Bowen is listed at 6-1 and he is rangy, which suits him as both a deep middle defender and also aids him when he attacks the alleys. Bowen explodes downhill and he covers a lot of ground in a hurry. His ability to play centerfield and the alleys is a must for a safety at Notre Dame, who often uses its back end defenders in an interchangeable manner.

Bowen shows impressive long speed, a must for a safety. You can especially see this explosiveness when he's on offense as a vertical threat. Eventually you'll see it even more on defense, but when his footwork is right you can see Bowen change direction with easy and explode to the route or the ball.

The Guyer standout shows an outstanding feel for the game. He shows good route recognition, takes good angles to the football and he plays the ball extremely well. Bowen is also a willing and able tackler. Right now his footwork and drop technique are works in progress. When his technique is right his transitions - both vertically and downhill - are tremendous. When his technique isn't right he looks tight when he turns. Once his technique becomes more consistently good his game is going to explode.

Notre Dame wants safeties that can play centerfield, run the alleys and play in man coverage. Bowen has the tools to eventually do all of those at an elite level, which makes this a huge pickup for the Fighting Irish.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

IB CONTENT

Peyton Bowen Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: Peyton Bowen Commits To Notre Dame

Getting To Know Notre Dame Commit Peyton Bowen

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter