Notre Dame Commit Profile: Peyton Bowen, Safety
Notre Dame needed to land impact safeties in the 2023 class and it already has two of them. The latest is Peyton Bowen, one of the nation's very best at the position.
PEYTON BOWEN PROFILE
Hometown: Denton, Texas
High School: Guyer
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, USC, Auburn, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Boston College, Missouri, Colorado, Georgia Tech
Recruited By: Chris O'Leary, Marcus Freeman
RECRUITING RANKINGS
ESPN: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 2 safety
On3: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 5 safety
247Sports: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 4 safety
Rivals: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 6 safety
Composite: 4-star - No. 58 overall - No. 4 safety
FILM ANALYSIS
The exciting thing about Bowen is he's just scratching the surface of what kind of player he can be. He's a two-way player in high school and he's also a special teams standpoint. When he gets to college and focuses on one side of the ball his game should explode.
Bowen is listed at 6-1 and he is rangy, which suits him as both a deep middle defender and also aids him when he attacks the alleys. Bowen explodes downhill and he covers a lot of ground in a hurry. His ability to play centerfield and the alleys is a must for a safety at Notre Dame, who often uses its back end defenders in an interchangeable manner.
Bowen shows impressive long speed, a must for a safety. You can especially see this explosiveness when he's on offense as a vertical threat. Eventually you'll see it even more on defense, but when his footwork is right you can see Bowen change direction with easy and explode to the route or the ball.
The Guyer standout shows an outstanding feel for the game. He shows good route recognition, takes good angles to the football and he plays the ball extremely well. Bowen is also a willing and able tackler. Right now his footwork and drop technique are works in progress. When his technique is right his transitions - both vertically and downhill - are tremendous. When his technique isn't right he looks tight when he turns. Once his technique becomes more consistently good his game is going to explode.
Notre Dame wants safeties that can play centerfield, run the alleys and play in man coverage. Bowen has the tools to eventually do all of those at an elite level, which makes this a huge pickup for the Fighting Irish.
GRADE KEY
5.0 - Elite player
4.5 - All-American caliber player
4.0 - Multi-year starter
3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter
3.0 - Backup
