Notre Dame Will Be Well Represented By St. Louis This Weekend

Notre Dame has made it clear that the St. Louis area is an area that they would like to continue to tap into moving forward - after having successes with players like Kyren Williams, Tyson Ford and Gabriel Rubio in recent cycles.

The Irish expanded the running back board recently, offering 2023 St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star Jeremiyah Love a couple of weeks ago. Love, however, is not the only Christian Brothers star the Irish have interest in.

On Thursday, 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan will be traveling with his teammate Love to South Bend, taking in the campus for the second time. While McClellan does not boast an offer to date, the staff has made interest known, keeping consistent contact so far.

“My conversations with Notre Dame have been really good so far,” McClellan said. “I love the coaching staff and I am really building a connection, especially with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey.”

Recruiting can get chaotic, especially trying to navigate all the phone calls and visit requests this time of the year. McClellan is enjoying his process thus far and trying to soak everything in.

McClellan has been reeling in a substantial amount of offers since the new year, now sitting with 17 reported offers, including the likes of Arkansas, Michigan State, Iowa, Iowa State and Oregon, among others. The Irish have not yet offered but that could potentially change in the future. Notre Dame seems intent to dip into the talent pool in St. Louis - and McClellan represents an intriguing option.

“The recruiting process has been good,” McClellan stated. “I have been blessed with the opportunity to talk to some amazing coaches and visit some amazing programs so far.”

McClellan is fresh off of a dominant sophomore year, where he illustrated his big play ability to make explosive plays. The Christian Brothers product posted an impressive 989 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 41 receptions for the state champion squad. That includes an absurd 24.1 yards per catch, showcasing his notable speed and playmaking potential.

Among those notable programs, McClellan has been barraged with a high amount of interest from programs all over the country. Outside of Notre Dame, there are several schools who have done a nice job early on in the process.

“Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon are a few of the schools who have done a good job early,” McClellan revealed.

This marks the second chance the talented playmaker has gotten to get on campus after visiting for Notre Dame’s matchup against Cincinnati last season. A return visit is a great early sign for the Irish. The St. Louis' talent will be on full display this week.

The recruiting rankings are all over the place on the 6-1, 185-pound pass catcher. The offer list aligns with how Rivals currently sees him, with him sitting as the No. 142 player nationally, as well as the No. 24 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle.

